Magistrate Ranniger honored for 24 years of service

It may be safe to say that in the past 24 years, anyone involved in the judicial system locally has met William Ranniger.

That includes attorneys and others from their law offices, judges and their staff, staff from the clerk of court office, and, of course, those charged under the law.

Ranniger served as magistrate judge beginning in 1988 until July 1 this year, after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 72.

He was honored at a reception in the downstairs conference room at the Crawford County Courthouse on Friday.

Magistrates hear cases involving simple misdemeanors, county and municipal infractions, small claims, evictions and certain involuntary commitment matters. They also have authority to issue search warrants and conduct preliminary hearings. On indictable offenses, a magistrate can set the bail amount.

Ranniger practiced law in his own firm in Manning when he put his name in to be considered for the magistrate’s position. He continues to operate the law firm, where his wife, Debbie, helps. They have been married for 33 years and have seven daughters and four sons.

Ranniger said at the time he put his name in for magistrate, he was the only applicant that had a law degree.

At that time, members of the public could be considered and appointed.

That changed, and now only attorneys can be considered.

Ranniger came to the courthouse twice a week during the past 24 years to conduct magistrate’s court.

The court also had juvenile referees at the time Ranniger first started as magistrate. That position was eliminated.

Ranniger added that at one time the county had two magistrates but the second magistrate’s position was eliminated a number of years ago.

He pointed out that the job was not a popularity contest.

“I made some people unhappy,” Ranniger commented.

But on Friday, the conference room full of well-wishers was evidence that he made a lot of friends.

Serving as a magistrate resulted in a family tradition for the Ranniger family.

He said that on Sundays he would often take his children to the courthouse with him. Afterwards, they would eat breakfast at Ampride.

That’s one of the memories his daughter, Alison, has.

But she also recalled that when she was young, she would become confused when she’d hear her father say he had to go marry someone.

Debbie said her husband would go all over to officiate wedding ceremonies. She often accompanied him as the person who usually set up the appointment.

The children’s visits to the courthouse at one point turned adventurous. A son, Nate, who Ranniger said was four or five at the time, was standing at his bench and happened to see a button. Did he push it? Of course. And then police responded to the scene. It was the panic button.

What happened then?

“I was in trouble,” Nate replied.

“He was told to never push that button again,” Alison chimed in.

Ranniger was presented with a certificate by District Court Judge Roger Sailer, on behalf of the Iowa Judicial Branch. It says, “The Iowa District Court recognizes over 24 years of public service by William Ranniger to the Judicial Branch of Iowa and acknowledges his exemplary dedication to the administration of justice in this state.”