It’s time to get out the bike, put some air in the tires, and oil the chain because the Manilla Madness bike ride is coming up on Saturday, May 6.

“The time is the same as last year – we’ll start registration at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 9 a.m.,” said Crawford County Tourism Coordinator Shani Bonner.

“We will have some granola bars or other types of snacks and water at the beginning of the ride so riders can grab something to go or have it before they leave.”

The bike ride, which is co-hosted by the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County and the Crawford County Cruisers bicycle club, starts in the Denison Hy-Vee parking lot.

“The route is the same as in years past; through Denison, out to Donna Reed Road and on the paved roads to Manilla,” Bonner said.

“There will be a planned stop halfway to Manilla at the Pat Palmer residence; she will be there with snacks and refreshments. There will also be refreshments at the Manilla Wellness Center. They will have hamburgers, hot dogs, walking tacos, drinks and other items available for a freewill donation.”

The overall route – to Manilla and back – covers 28 miles; an optional gravel route from Manilla to Irwin adds eight miles to the ride.

Bonner said about 35 bicyclists joined the ride in each of the last two years.

“We’ve had years, pre-COVID, when we had up to 70-some riders,” she said. “Participation did go down during COVID, but numbers have been rising since then.”

Bonner hopes to see greater participation in the ride this year.

“We hope to continue to draw people from the surrounding counties, from the region and from around Iowa,” she said. “And we want to see more locals.”

The registration fee is $15 through April 28, and $20 from April 29 to the day of the ride.

For the price of registration, riders will get a ride shirt with a new design for this year.

“We’ll be having a new ride t-shirt with a new logo this year; we’ve updated it,” Bonner said. “It’s been at least 10 years since the last logo was made.”

Individuals who are not registered riders may also purchase the shirts for $15.

“We’ll also have a few older shirts and jerseys to clearance out,” Bonner said.

Registered riders will also receive a free drink ticket for a drink of their choice at Prime Times Lounge in Denison.

Bonner said one of the purposes of the drink tickets is to encourage people to stick around town following the bike ride.

Individuals may register for the Manilla Madness bike ride at the CDC office at 109 North Main Street in Denison, or by emailing Bonner at sbonner@cdcia.org.