Vaccine for veterans
March 26 clinic to provide vaccine for any veteran
by Dan Mundt
“Since the vaccines have come out, every day we get from two to 10 calls from veterans wanting a COVID shot,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith.
From 9 to 11 a.m. on March 26, every veteran in Crawford County who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.
On that day, the Omaha VA Medical Center will bring enough doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Denison to vaccinate any veteran who signs up.
“We just need them to RSVP so Omaha can judge how many vaccines to bring,” Galbraith said.
“I believe they will bring extra for walk-ins, but I really do want to stress the RSVP is needed because if someone comes right at 11 (a.m.) there may not be a shot.”
The only requirement for eligibility is that the veteran be enrolled in VA Health Care.“About 80 percent of our veterans are enrolled, but if you are not we can take care of it beforehand or you can do it that day at the clinic,” Galbraith said.
Galbraith and Dave Conrad, from the Omaha VA, will be on hand on March 26 to handle enrollment.
“If you want to enroll that day, you sure can,” Galbraith said.
The March 26 clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose.
“Until now it has been a two-shot process (with either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines),” she said. “This one is just one and done.”
To this point, veterans have been prioritized by age for receiving the vaccine, which has meant that most younger veterans have not yet been eligible.
Galbraith and VA Administrative Assistant Donna Childress have been contacting veterans in Crawford County about the vaccination clinic.
“She’s calling the older veterans, I’m calling the younger veterans,” Galbraith said.
Childress has reported that most of the older veterans she has contacted have already received a COVID-19 vaccination.
“There are a few older veterans that had appointments coming up (At Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Public Health or the St. Anthony Clinic) that are going to switch over to ours,” Galbraith said. “For the most part, they’re done.”
There are no age requirements for the March 26 clinic.
“If you are 20 years old or 100 years old you’re eligible,” Galbraith said.
Galbraith said the other providers in Crawford County have done a good job serving veterans to this point.
“They’ve been busy giving out shots,” she said.
Galbraith said she contacted the National Guard Armory in Denison and learned that local individuals enlisted in the National Guard were vaccinated at a recent drill weekend.
“They’re taken care of, as well,” she said.
The Crawford County VA Office received 23 calls about signing up for the vaccine clinic by mid-morning on Thursday.
“I thought if we got up to 50 or 60 I would be happy,” Galbraith said. “I have no idea how many will sign up – it could be 150 – we just don’t know.”
About 80% of the individuals who signed up on Thursday morning were under age 60.
“People have been very grateful when they call - and it’s been fun to talk to them,” Galbraith said. “They’re very relieved to know they have this opportunity.”
She said it only takes a few minutes to call and get signed up.
“We get your name and phone number and we get you off the phone,” she said. “That’s it.”
The Omaha VA can add an hour to the clinic on March 26 if enough people sign up, she noted.
The clinic will take place on the first floor of the Crawford County Courthouse.
Veterans are encouraged to call the VA office at 712-263-2720 to sign up.
