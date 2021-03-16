March 26 clinic to provide vaccine for any veteran

“Since the vaccines have come out, every day we get from two to 10 calls from veterans wanting a COVID shot,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on March 26, every veteran in Crawford County who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.

On that day, the Omaha VA Medical Center will bring enough doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Denison to vaccinate any veteran who signs up.

“We just need them to RSVP so Omaha can judge how many vaccines to bring,” Galbraith said.

“I believe they will bring extra for walk-ins, but I really do want to stress the RSVP is needed because if someone comes right at 11 (a.m.) there may not be a shot.”

The only requirement for eligibility is that the veteran be enrolled in VA Health Care.“About 80 percent of our veterans are enrolled, but if you are not we can take care of it beforehand or you can do it that day at the clinic,” Galbraith said.

Galbraith and Dave Conrad, from the Omaha VA, will be on hand on March 26 to handle enrollment.

“If you want to enroll that day, you sure can,” Galbraith said.