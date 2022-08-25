Funeral services for Mardella Andresen, 85, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, August 22, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.