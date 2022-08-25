 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story spotlight

Mardella Andresen

  • 0
DBR Funeral Notices

Funeral services for Mardella Andresen, 85, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

She died Monday, August 22, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Andresen, of Schleswig; a daughter, Lori Brockman, of Denison; a son, Kevin Andresen, of Schleswig; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Schwarz, of Spencer.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denison police sergeant resigns

Denison police sergeant resigns

Daniel McGinnis, a sergeant with the Denison Police Department, resigned as of this past Tuesday, according to Police Chief Brandon Rinnan.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of Ukrainians killed in Russia strikes that targeted train station