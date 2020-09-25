Marked increase of COVID-19 cases at CCMH

The hospital has enough beds and resources at present, which was the point of the shutdown earlier this year, she said.

“We do need your help as a community to get your masks on and try to prevent the spread of this because it is… possible for us to become overwhelmed or for other hospitals to become overwhelmed with the amount of COVID patients and hospitalizations,” Muck said.

CCMH has enough beds, “but that could change if we do not start trying to prevent this from spreading further.”

Rasmussen said COVID-19 is not like influenza and it is not a joke.

Some individuals become very sick, some have lung issues even after they have recovered, and some die, she said.

“It’s definitely not the flu,” Rasmussen said.

Muck said the lasting effects are still not known.

“What we’re seeing now is months later people are still having severe symptoms where they’re unable to go back to work…” she said. “That’s not generally something we see with normal influenza.”

Muck noted that many individuals have minor symptoms and that may lead them to think the virus is not a big deal.