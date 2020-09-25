Marked increase of COVID-19 cases at CCMH

The COVID unit at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) is now the busiest it has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck.
The CCMH sick clinics are full; the hospital is double-booking to get patients in, she said.
“We’ve really seen an increase in COVID positive cases in Crawford County and, in fact, our positivity rate is over 20 percent, which is quite significant,” Muck said.
“We need to be more vigilant than ever with social distancing, staying home if we can, wearing our masks anytime we’re out in public, washing our hands frequently, and making good choices in trying to prevent the spread of COVID. We are seeing some pretty sick people. We really need the community’s help with getting this more under control than it is right now.”
Many of the individuals who test positive are able to manage at home, but more are now requiring hospitalization than in the past, she said.
As of Wednesday, Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) 4, of which Crawford County is a member, reported 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which was up by four from Tuesday, said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
Six patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours; three patients were in intensive care units and one was on a ventilator, she said.
“Just because we don’t necessarily see the severity that we’ve maybe come to expect from previous experiences, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be just as vigilant as we’ve tried to be - because every hospitalization could lead to a more serious outcome,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
People need to wear masks, wash their hands, and stay home when sick to keep from infecting other people, he said.
“And, if you know you’re (COVID-19) positive, to restrict your activity and make sure you’re not out among other people - and unfortunately I think that’s happened too much in the very recent past,” Luensmann said.
“If you have COVID and have been instructed by public health to quarantine, you need to quarantine,” Rasmussen said.
“Everybody should be wearing a mask right now.”
Masks help slow the spread by capturing virus-carrying droplets that are expelled when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or talks, she said.
“Even if you’re feeling great and you don’t think you have it, you should wear a mask - not only to protect yourself but to protect others that you’re around,” Rasmussen said.
She also said people must continue to sanitize their hands and stay home if sick.
Luensmann said the guidance has been the same for quite a while.
“Whether or not people are actually following it is another question,” he said.
“When people are out shopping, when you’re out at the park, if you’re going to be in a place where there are going to be significant numbers of people, you should be wearing a mask and trying to socially distance yourself from other folks. We know that works.”
He said CCMH encourages individuals to take the precautions seriously because COVID-19 can lead to hospitalization and death for some individuals.
Muck said the COVID-19 situation has seriously escalated in the last two weeks.
The recent spread is likely due to gatherings of different types, she said.
The resumption of school could be a source, but Muck didn’t fault the school district.
“They have a great plan and tried to mitigate this as much as possible, but again it’s very difficult when you get a bunch of people together,” she said.
CCMH is seeing positive cases in a range of individuals from very young to very old.
“But what we’re really seeing is more adults than we are children for positives, so it’s very hard for us to totally gauge what’s happening in the community,” Muck said.
The hospital has enough beds and resources at present, which was the point of the shutdown earlier this year, she said.
“We do need your help as a community to get your masks on and try to prevent the spread of this because it is… possible for us to become overwhelmed or for other hospitals to become overwhelmed with the amount of COVID patients and hospitalizations,” Muck said.
CCMH has enough beds, “but that could change if we do not start trying to prevent this from spreading further.”
Rasmussen said COVID-19 is not like influenza and it is not a joke.
Some individuals become very sick, some have lung issues even after they have recovered, and some die, she said.
“It’s definitely not the flu,” Rasmussen said.
Muck said the lasting effects are still not known.
“What we’re seeing now is months later people are still having severe symptoms where they’re unable to go back to work…” she said. “That’s not generally something we see with normal influenza.”
Muck noted that many individuals have minor symptoms and that may lead them to think the virus is not a big deal.
Individuals who have COVID-19 may have no symptoms – or mild symptoms – but are still able to spread it to other individuals who may have multiple comorbidities and are in a higher-risk category, she said.
People can be self-centered and lose sight of what is good for the community, she said.
“There are a lot of people that are a high risk group in our community that we need to protect and we need help doing that,” Muck said.
“I just can’t stress it enough that we quarantine when we’re positive, we’re wearing masks when we’re in the public, and doing everything that we can to try to prevent other people’s loved ones from dying or becoming extremely ill.”
Luensmann said he did not know of the legalities of a mask mandate by the local government.
“We’d like people to be able to do this voluntarily,” he said.
Rasmussen noted that everyone has their own thoughts on the subject, but she said she would personally support a mask mandate from the government.
“We see the numbers going up and it’s been proven that masks and social distancing and washing our hands and staying home work,” she said.
“We’re on board with whatever Public Health or the State of Iowa is willing to implement, but in lieu of them issuing a mask mandate, we’re just asking for voluntary compliance,” Luensmann said.