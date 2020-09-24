Marked increase of COVID-19 cases at CCMH

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck told the Bulletin and Review that the COVID unit at CCMH is now the busiest it has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The CCMH sick clinics are full, according to Muck.
“We really need the community’s help with getting this more under control than it is right now,” she said.
As of Wednesday, the local Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) reported 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which was up by four from Tuesday, said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
Six patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours and three patients are in intensive care units, she said.
“If you have COVID and have been instructed by public health to quarantine, you need to quarantine,” Rasmussen said.
“Everybody should be wearing a mask right now.”
Masks help slow the spread by capturing virus-carrying droplets that are expelled when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or talks, she said.
“Even if you’re feeling great and you don’t think you have it, you should wear a mask - not only to protect yourself but to protect others that you’re around,” Rasmussen said.
She said people must also continue to sanitize their hands and stay home if sick.
“When people are out shopping, when you’re out at the park, if you’re going to be in a place where there are going to be significant numbers of people, you should be wearing a mask and trying to socially distance yourself from other folks,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of Marketing and Development.
He said CCMH encourages people to take the guidelines seriously because COVID-19 can lead to hospitalization and death for some individuals.
Muck asked that the community help stop the spread of the virus.
“There are a lot of people that are a high risk group in our community that we need to protect and we need help doing that,” she said.
Read more in the Friday Denison Review