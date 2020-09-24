Marked increase of COVID-19 cases at CCMH

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) President and CEO Erin Muck told the Bulletin and Review that the COVID unit at CCMH is now the busiest it has been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CCMH sick clinics are full, according to Muck.

“We really need the community’s help with getting this more under control than it is right now,” she said.

As of Wednesday, the local Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) reported 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, which was up by four from Tuesday, said Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

Six patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours and three patients are in intensive care units, she said.

“If you have COVID and have been instructed by public health to quarantine, you need to quarantine,” Rasmussen said.

“Everybody should be wearing a mask right now.”

Masks help slow the spread by capturing virus-carrying droplets that are expelled when an infected individual coughs, sneezes or talks, she said.