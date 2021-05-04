Market in the Park returns on June 19; a normal season expected

Market in the Park averaged just eight to 10 vendors per week last season, which was down from 20 to 25 in 2019.

“It was a down year but everyone who was there sold well,” Fineran said. “I think this year will be better now that we know what we can do again; if social distancing needs to be in place, people are more apt to be doing that now.”

As of Thursday, he had 10 vendors signed up.

“I would guess that the first couple of markets are going to be slow, like usual, but I think as word of mouth goes around, as vendors talk to other vendors, and community members talk to other community members, I think it’s going to get back to the way it was the first season,” he said.

“We’re about six weeks out from our first market. I would like to think by June 19 we’ll be back at that average from the first year of at least 20 vendors, and then we’ll go from there.”

A change this year is that vendors will pay a one-time fee of $50 that will help pay for upkeep of Washington Park.

“We want to keep things looking nice for customers and community members that want to come down and utilize the park,” Fineran said.

The fee will not be increased in future years.