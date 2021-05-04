Market in the Park returns on June 19; a normal season expected

After a 2020 season that was hampered by the pandemic, Market in the Park will return to Washington Park in Denison on June 19.
“We’re hoping that things will really open up and the customers will feel safe to come back out now that a lot of people have had their COVID shots,” said Grant Fineran, lead organizer for Market in the Park.
The event will take place every Saturday from June 19 until October 2 or 9.
“It just really depends on how the vendors feel and the weather,” Fineran said.
One change this year will be that Market in the Park will run a half-hour longer, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
“We have live music planned for every other weekend this year,” he said. “Last year we had music just once a month.”
The bounce houses will be back this year; a petting zoo is planned for some point later in the summer.
The 2019 season was very successful, but 2020 suffered from pandemic concerns.
“Two years ago we had a great startup of Market in the Park and last year it was pretty down because of COVID restrictions and not knowing what we could and could not do,” Fineran said.
“I was always in contact with the vendors; I think a lot of them were eager to come out but what we didn’t know at the time really kept a lot of vendors and customers, the community base, at home.”
Market in the Park averaged just eight to 10 vendors per week last season, which was down from 20 to 25 in 2019.
“It was a down year but everyone who was there sold well,” Fineran said. “I think this year will be better now that we know what we can do again; if social distancing needs to be in place, people are more apt to be doing that now.”
As of Thursday, he had 10 vendors signed up.
“I would guess that the first couple of markets are going to be slow, like usual, but I think as word of mouth goes around, as vendors talk to other vendors, and community members talk to other community members, I think it’s going to get back to the way it was the first season,” he said.
“We’re about six weeks out from our first market. I would like to think by June 19 we’ll be back at that average from the first year of at least 20 vendors, and then we’ll go from there.”
A change this year is that vendors will pay a one-time fee of $50 that will help pay for upkeep of Washington Park.
“We want to keep things looking nice for customers and community members that want to come down and utilize the park,” Fineran said.
The fee will not be increased in future years.
“We decided as vendors we need to chip in a little bit back toward (Denison) Parks and Rec, who have so graciously been willing to let us be there every Saturday morning,” he said.
None of that money will go to Market in the Park board members, who donate their time.
“We’re just there to continue to make the park safe so it’s a great place for vendors and community members,” Fineran said.
Individuals interested in becoming vendors may contact Fineran at 712-269-6796.
Applications are available on the Market in the Park Denison, Iowa Facebook page and at the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County office at 18 South Main Street in Denison.
“If they don’t have access to any of those things they can also come in and pick up an application when they first come to the market,” he said.
One new event for this year will be a movie night.
“We haven’t nailed down the date yet, but we’re thinking about teaming up with Crawford County Cinema IV and having a movie night at the park,” Fineran said.
Details still have to be worked out but the movie will be something family-friendly and will likely run from 8 to 10 p.m.
“It will be bring your own chair, bring your own blanket,” he said. “We’ll try it out this year and then maybe next year we could do it multiple times. I think it would draw a really great crowd.”