Masks work: widespread use could slow the spread of COVID-19

“Anytime you are talking, singing, shouting or doing anything that makes noise, you spread respiratory droplets into the environment,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ranniger.
Respiratory droplets from a person with COVID-19 carry the coronavirus that causes the infection.
“Those droplets are typically what go into the air and can then infect those around you,” she said.
Ranniger is a member of the Crawford County Board of Health and is a general pediatrician at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).
“When you wear a mask, the droplets get out into the air a lot less often, and the droplets from people around you get to you less often, as well,” Ranniger said.
“You’re being exposed to less and you’re also giving less of your droplets out to the community. The lower the amount of virus you are exposed to, the less likely you will be to get the virus,”
Individuals infected with the coronavirus do not necessarily show symptoms – but can still spread the virus, she said.
“Many people with COVID-19 are either asymptomatic during their infection or are shedding the virus prior to developing symptoms,” Ranniger said. “These people can still infect others, despite feeling completely healthy.”
Asymptomatic infections are one of the main reasons why masks are effective in preventing spread
of COVID-19 - because wearing a mask helps prevent asymptomatic people from spreading the infection to others, she said.
“This all depends on you wearing the mask correctly over both your nose and mouth, wearing the right type of mask and a well-fitting mask, as well,” Ranniger said.
Two-layered masks that are snug, without gaps around the face (but not overly tight), are helpful in preventing transmission by capturing respiratory droplets, she said.
“No prevention measures are 100 percent effective, as far as I know,” Ranniger said.
“Wearing a seatbelt in a car is not 100 percent effective, but it can prevent you from dying or becoming very injured in many instances. That’s how masks are, as well.”
While the virus may be smaller than the weave of a cloth mask, the virus doesn’t travel on its own.
“Respiratory droplets are where they are contained and those are larger than the actual virus,” she said.
Widespread mask use in the next few months could save many lives, Ranniger said.
“I support and recommend everyone over the age of 2 wearing masks in order to reduce transmission of coronavirus between people in the community,” she said.
Not many randomized controlled trials about mask use are available, Ranniger said.
“But the majority of the evidence we do have does support wearing masks as it reduces the spread of respiratory droplets that contain COVID,” she said. “I also would say this preventive measure needs to be done in addition to, not in place of, other interventions such as continued social distancing, decreased gatherings, washing hands frequently and staying home when you are ill.”
Widespread mask use would help reduce the load on the medical system, she said.
“We’re becoming overwhelmed very quickly and this would help to slow that transmission and slow the rates of infection, as well,” Ranniger said.
The higher the percentage of people wearing masks, the slower COVID-19 will spread.
“Ideally we would have 100 percent of people wearing masks, but getting up to 80 to 90 percent of people would be very helpful,” she said.