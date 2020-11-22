Masks work: widespread use could slow the spread of COVID-19

“Anytime you are talking, singing, shouting or doing anything that makes noise, you spread respiratory droplets into the environment,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ranniger.

Respiratory droplets from a person with COVID-19 carry the coronavirus that causes the infection.

“Those droplets are typically what go into the air and can then infect those around you,” she said.

Ranniger is a member of the Crawford County Board of Health and is a general pediatrician at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

“When you wear a mask, the droplets get out into the air a lot less often, and the droplets from people around you get to you less often, as well,” Ranniger said.

“You’re being exposed to less and you’re also giving less of your droplets out to the community. The lower the amount of virus you are exposed to, the less likely you will be to get the virus,”

Individuals infected with the coronavirus do not necessarily show symptoms – but can still spread the virus, she said.