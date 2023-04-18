The City of Manning and Main Street Manning will play host for a new event on May 6 and 7.

Masterpiece Manning: Encounter with the Arts is a showcase event that sprang up around the creation of a new piece of art in Manning.

“We received a grant from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to help create a community mural,” said Manning City Administrator/Clerk Dawn Meyer.

“As part of that, we created an entire event around having a community mural painted.”

Connie Boose, of Atlantic, is the artist hired to create the mural, which will be on a retaining wall by the Manning Rec Center on the corner of Highway 141 and Center Street.

“She laid it out and we’ve invited the community to come and be a part of painting it,” Meyer said.

“You don’t have to be an artist, you just have to be able to hold a paintbrush and come help us paint.”

Meyer said the mural is “of grass and will have a hidden message when complete.”

The community decided to turn the painting of the mural into the centerpiece of a larger community arts event.

Masterpiece Manning: Encounter with the Arts is free to the public and is intended to encourage individuals to immerse themselves in the arts.

On Saturday, May 6, Manning’s streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the event.

“We wanted to make it exciting and fun and introduce people to other types of art,” Meyer said. “We’re having a couple of food trucks, live music, and artists are being invited to exhibit and sell their art. There will be face painting and a little art table for kids.”

The food trucks will set up near the corner of Highway 141 and Center Street.

So far, about 10 artists have signed up and more are welcome.

“We’ll continue to sign up artists until the week of the event,” she said. “We’re open to artists and participants of every age level and ability. Especially in our infancy, we’re trying to showcase as many artists as we can.”

Three-foot by three-foot canvases created by local artists will be on display at the Manning Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Saturday evening, live entertainment, drinks, and dancing will be featured at the Hausbarn-Heritage Park.

The Carroll-area band 2 ½ Guitars will perform.

On Sunday, May 7, the event continues with the “712 Film Festival,” which will take place at IKM-Manning High School auditorium; “712” is for the area code.

The festival will feature the works of student and professional filmmakers.

“The films are generally outstanding local high school films and narrative short films by other filmmakers connected to the local area in some way,” said film festival organizer Greg Sextro.

Twenty-five short films will be shown between 1 and 5 p.m. on May 7.

For the Saturday portion of the event, artists may sign up by filling out an application form and submitting a non-refundable $25 fee to reserve a 10-foot by 10-foot booth space.

More than one booth may be reserved.

Visit manningia.com to register.