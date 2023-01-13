 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mateo Josiah

Born January 9, 2023 at 5:15 a.m. 6 lbs. 1 oz. 18 inches long Proud Parents: Maribel Garcia Diaz and Jose Rodriguez

