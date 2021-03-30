Maulsby visits Denison to gather stories for Lincoln Highway book

“What’s the biggest part of the word ‘history’?” asked author Darcy Maulsby.
“Story,” is the answer.
Maulsby calls herself “Iowa’s Storyteller.” She was at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison on Saturday to gather information for her latest book, “The Lincoln Highway in Iowa; a History.”
“Previous Lincoln Highway books have either covered the entire scope of the Lincoln Highway from coast to coast or, if they have keyed in on Iowa, it was really more about tracing the original route of the Lincoln Highway,” Maulsby said.
Although her book will include some of that type of information, her focus is more on the stories of the towns and people along the route in Iowa.
Maulsby grew up on a century farm near Lake City and still lives just north of town.
She has run her own marketing/communications company, Darcy Maulsby & Co., for more than 20 years.
Maulsby writes newsletters, web content, video and radio scripts and anything else that her corporate clients need.
As a book author, she specializes in Iowa History.
The Lincoln Highway book will be her seventh book.
Maulsby’s interest in the Lincoln Highway is not new; she was a guest speaker at the Lincoln Highway Association Conference that took place in Denison in 2017.
She is in the process of gathering stories and information about the places all along the route through Iowa.
The goal of her visit this weekend was to gather stories about Donna Reed and the Donna Reed Theater.
“Today we’re just focusing in more on Donna Reed’s story but I’m also going to tell the story of George Wyman, who came through in 1903 with his cross country motorcycle trip, and some of those types of stories,” she said.
She has visited Denison several times already to gather information on a variety of other subjects and to learn about what is happening in Denison at present.
“I think it’s fascinating that you have a mariachi band at the high school,” she said.
Telling that type story will help people understand how communities such as Denison have evolved through the years.
She has also looked at the architecture and some of the older homes here.
“I’m trying to learn more about the architecture and the stories of the people that lived in these beautiful older homes,” Maulsby said.
The Park Motel is also one of her subjects, and she wrote about Cronk’s Café in her earlier book about the culinary history of Iowa.
The historical marker for the land owned by Abraham Lincoln is also of interest.
“There are so many layers of history going back many generations; it’s fun to tell old stories and it’s fun to bring it into the modern times, too,” she said.
“A lot of those types of stories will be woven into the fabric of this book.”
For Maulsby, the Lincoln Highway in Iowa connects a wide variety of stories.
“In Belle Plaine, for example, there is a third generation family shoe store,” she said. “It’s been there all these years.”
The Lincoln Highway is like Route 66 – only better because it’s right here, she said.
“There are all these personal stories of the people and the businesses and the cafés and the restaurants that have made this Lincoln Highway corridor so special across Iowa,” she said.
Much of the original flavor of the highway remains in the state, she said.
The route in Iowa has everything from an “allegedly haunted” squirrel cage rotary jail in Council Bluffs to the Hound Dog Rock Shop in Clarence.
“It’s a rock shop and you can go in there and buy all kinds of different rocks and learn about all the metaphysical properties affiliated with these rocks; stuff that you wouldn’t necessarily expect to find in rural Iowa,” she said.
She and a friend who joined her on the trip ate at The Map Room in Cedar Rapids, which is among the finalists in the Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.
“You can eat your way through this history and culture or you can shop your way through it,” Maulsby said.
She hits the road once or twice a week to gather more stories and information; she blocks out one or two days so she can immerse herself in an area.
Her visit on Saturday may or may not have marked her last visit to Denison for the new book.
“I’ll probably at least be passing through here in the future because I have more work to do over in Dunlap and Woodbine and that area,” Maulsby said. “Just when you think you’ve covered all the stories, then there’s something else and you think, ‘Ooh, that should be in the book, too.’”
Several other ideas about Iowa history interest her enough that they may become the subject of the next book she writes.
“There’s always a next project,” Maulsby said.
She may write a book called “Notorious Iowa,” which would focus on crime and criminals in Iowa.
“Surprisingly, we’ve got a lot of very interesting stories along those lines,” she said.
Maulsby is also fascinated by ‘ghost signs,’ which are the faded advertisements on the outsides of brick buildings.
“My publisher has done a series of books on ghost signs,” she said. “I don’t want it to just be about pictures of old faded ads. When you start digging into the history of what those ads represented, it opens up a whole era of small town development.”
Why so many buildings had ads for Gold Medal Flour is one of the questions she wants to look into.
“I like to take my subjects and turn them into a cultural history that really explains how we got where we are today,” Maulsby said.
The manuscript for the Lincoln Highway book is due on May 16; she expects it to be printed by the end of the year, though she noted the timeline is up to her publisher.
She said now is a good time to get people interested again in the Lincoln Highway.
“With the pandemic starting to wind down, and people wanting to go out and see the world again, how great would it be to be able to do a road trip?” she said. “Whether it’s for a day or a week, you can still see so much of Iowa history and culture along the Lincoln Highway.”
Gathering information for her books involves “old-school shoe-leather journalism.”
“Being out on the road, going to these places, talking to the people who know the stories best; that’s really important,” she said. “You can’t phone this in if you’re going to do it right.”
Maulsby wants the book to stand the test of time.
“I’m very grateful for everybody who shared their time with me and their stories,” she said. “I’m excited to get more people excited about the history of the Lincoln Highway.”