Maulsby visits Denison to gather stories for Lincoln Highway book

She and a friend who joined her on the trip ate at The Map Room in Cedar Rapids, which is among the finalists in the Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

“You can eat your way through this history and culture or you can shop your way through it,” Maulsby said.

She hits the road once or twice a week to gather more stories and information; she blocks out one or two days so she can immerse herself in an area.

Her visit on Saturday may or may not have marked her last visit to Denison for the new book.

“I’ll probably at least be passing through here in the future because I have more work to do over in Dunlap and Woodbine and that area,” Maulsby said. “Just when you think you’ve covered all the stories, then there’s something else and you think, ‘Ooh, that should be in the book, too.’”

Several other ideas about Iowa history interest her enough that they may become the subject of the next book she writes.

“There’s always a next project,” Maulsby said.

She may write a book called “Notorious Iowa,” which would focus on crime and criminals in Iowa.