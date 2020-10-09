Mayor announces trick or treat in Denison

In mid-September, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman said she would refer to the county’s public health director, Kim Fineran, about the status of trick or treat in the community due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Soseman announced that trick or treat would take place on Saturday, October 31, with the hours set for 6-8 p.m.

She urged children and adults to take precautions against spreading the virus.

If you don’t feel well, do not participate.

Wear masks (not referring to Halloween masks).

Carry hand sanitizer with you.

If you’re approaching a house that has a lot of people at the door, wait until they leave before you approach.

If households are not participating in trick or treat, keep the outdoor light off.

Soseman said she checked with Fineran on precautions and added that Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines are posted on the city’s website at www.denisonia.com.