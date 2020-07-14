Mayor encourages people to continue COVID prevention measures

Among her messages during the mayor’s report at last Tuesday’s Denison City Council meeting, Pam Soseman commented that things are gearing back up and she is starting to attend more meetings, but pointed out that COVID-19 is still around and thriving.
She added that she knows of two local people who are very ill and wanted them to know they are in her prayers.
“Still remember to wash your hands and wear a mask when necessary,” Soseman said.
While the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow statewide – the figure grew by 503 between Saturday and Sunday – only 10 new cases have been reported in Crawford County in July.
The number of positive cases for Crawford County was 681 as of Monday.
Asked by the Denison Bulletin Review if the lower number of additional COVID-19 cases was linked to any factor, such as less testing, Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran said she had spoken with each clinic and testing site and testing continues at them all at a fairly constant pace.
“They are all seeing more negative than positive results,” she added.
“My opinion would be that with the improved weather, more people are spending time outdoors rather than cooped up in their homes. Since the virus spreads well in close quarters, being able to be more spread apart helps limit the spread,” Fineran continued.
As of Monday, the number of Crawford County residents tested was 3,132, one in five residents. Negative results so far are 2,429, 1 in seven.
The 681 positive case number is 21.7 percent of those tested.
A total of 636 people have recovered from COVID-19. Three have died.