Mayor thanks Nemitz for work with Arbor Committee

In her report at last Tuesday’s city council meeting, Denison Mayor Pam Soseman thanked David Nemitz for all the work he has done to promote the planting of trees in the community.

She announced that Nemitz is stepping back from the Arbor Committee, a committee he served on when he was street commissioner and even after he retired.

“I’d like to publicly thank Dave for all of his work with trees in the city of Denison,” she said. “He’s done a lot.”

She added that the Master Gardeners would call on Nemitz for help, such as the times when the sprinkler system in the uptown planters would not work.

He also helped with watering the planters on weekends, she said.

Nemitz is also stepping back as a member of the mayor’s Christmas committee as a representative of the city.

Soseman said two other people are leaving the Christmas committee; one is moving and the other is stepping down.

“I don’t want to be totally responsible for picking the decorations for the city of Denison,” she said, and added she has made it public that she is seeking individuals to step into that role.