McCann to speak at library about Civilian Conservation Corps camps in Iowa

“The men were actually drafted right out of the camps,” McCann said. “Some families thought their sons were still in the camps, and they were already in the army and going through basic training. Something like 97% of the CCC enrollees enlisted or were drafted in the war.”

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) was brought in to finish many of the projects left unfinished by the CCC.

“The WPA was for older men and men with families, and they continued to work through World War II to finish up some of the projects that had been left standing,” McCann said.

She said she wants to share the memories that were shared with her by the men who worked in the camps.

“One guy told me – he was up at Backbone – that he had never seen a banana before he went into the CCC,” she said. “Imagine 200 guys sitting there holding a banana and wondering what to do with it.”

Another man told her that when families came to visit them at the work camps, which happened nearly every Sunday, one common focus of attention was the toilets in the men’s accommodations.

“He said nobody had seen flush toilets,” McCann said. “They would go in and flush it themselves and watch the water leave.”