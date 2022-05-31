McCormick is new Coordinator of Disability Services for Crawford County

Galbraith switches to VA/General Relief administration

Caylyn McCormick is the new coordinator of disability services/jail coordinator for Crawford County.

She takes over those roles from Louise Galbraith, whose job is shifting to full time work as the Veterans Affairs director and general relief administrator for Crawford County as of July 1.

McCormick is employed by the Rolling Hills Community Services (RHCS) region, which serves adults with mental health and intellectual disabilities, as well as children with serious emotional disturbances.

McCormick said the goal of RHCS is to serve those individuals by ensuring access to high-quality community-based services.

RHCS serves 10 counties in western Iowa; McCormick is the coordinator for Crawford and Buena Vista counties.

Her main office is in Buena Vista County, but she intends to spend one or two days per week (and more, if needed) at the Crawford County Courthouse.

“Right now, for training, I’m here maybe three times a week. I’m able to Zoom in as well when I can’t be here in person,” McCormick said. “How much I’ll be here depends on the needs of the individuals I’m serving.”

She said she acts as “the spoke of the wheel” that connects individuals to resources and services.

“My job is to network with the different providers so that we can serve our community members with those different resources and programs,” McCormick said.

“I network with a lot of the providers, so I go and see all of the different resource centers and facilities. That way, if someone comes to me needing services, I know what’s out there and how to get them connected to those core services to get them the help that they need.”

Incarcerated individuals may also utilize her services.

“Jails can reach out to me and ask for services for those individuals who would like to meet with me,” she said.

McCormick has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Psychology from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.

She said she initially went to school to study biology, and then became interested in the classes she took in psychology; her eventual degree meshed the two together.

“My education centered around classes pertaining to mental illnesses, disabilities, and different disorders,” she said.

Her biology background helped her learn the science behind brain chemistry and imbalances, and other biological factors and predispositions that contribute to mental illness.

“My psychology background provided me the education in psychological, intellectual, and other various mental health diagnoses, as well as training that helps me serve individuals who have these diagnoses,” she said.

While in college, she worked at Faith Hope & Charity, which later became a division of Hope Haven.

“I gained several years of experience providing services to children ranging from three to 21 years old who have intellectual disabilities,” she said.

“Now, with this opportunity as a service coordinator at RHCS, I am able to broaden that population of individuals by being able to serve children, adults, and a more diverse population that includes people with different classifications of disabilities, mental illnesses, and emotional disturbances.”

Individuals in the community may contact McCormick directly regarding service coordination via email at cbishop@bvcountyiowa.com or by phone at 712-749-2556.

She noted that she is engaged to be married in September, so her email address reflects her married name.

“I can also be connected with individuals through referrals from our region as well as from the providers themselves,” she said. “Local providers such as WESCO and Plains Area Mental Health Center are able to refer individuals to me for further coordination of additional services and resources.”

McCormick said her office will be in the Veterans Affairs office in the Crawford County Courthouse.

“I do think it’s important for people to know Louise is not gone and out of the picture,” she said. “She has a great rapport with a lot of the community. I’ll be getting to work closely with her and she’s giving me a really nice warm handoff for the individuals we already serve. I’m also working with the other service coordinators in the region, as well, who have been here a long time and have a lot of experience. They’ve really been helping me learn as I go.”

McCormick said she is excited to get to work.

“I am eager to use my passion in this career to serve people in our communities and connect them with services to meet their needs and allow them to live their lives with the highest-quality available,” McCormick said.