McGuigan returns to the Donna Reed Theater this Thursday for a fundraising concert

In the past, Billy McGuigan, from Omaha, has brought his “Rock Legends” concert tour and his “Rave On!” concert tribute to Buddy Holly, to the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

On Thursday, McGuigan and his band will perform the “Beatles Yesterday and Today” show at the theater.

Thursday’s show is being brought to Denison by the Donna Reed Foundation and WESCO Industries.

Each year WESCO and Donna Reed Foundation volunteers conduct an annual fundraiser to help generate funds for the maintenance and operation of the century-old iconic theater building.

Thursday’s concert will be McGuigan’s fourth appearance for the Donna Reed Foundation.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Main floor seat can be reserved for $25 per ticket.

Balcony seating is general admission; tickets cost $20.

People are encouraged to contact family and friends and purchase a group of reserved seating tickets.

Tickets are available at The Donna Reed Foundation Office at the corner of Main and Broadway in uptown Denison. People can call (712-263-3334) or visit the foundation office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email the foundation at info@donnareed.org.

McGuigan has received national attention and critical acclaim for his legendary and innovative performances and productions. His

shows have sold out countless performances and have broken box office and attendance records in several theaters across the country.

Career highlights have included playing with Buddy Holly’s lead guitarist and Grammy Award winner, Tommy Allsup, and Rock-a-Billy hall of fame and writer of “Oh Boy” and “Rave On,” Sonny West.

He has won awards for his work, including the Spotlight Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Buddy Holly in “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story,” and an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for “Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.” He is also a recipient of Midland Business Journals 40 under 40 award, recognizing entrepreneurs in the Omaha, Nebraska, area under 40 years old.

More about Billy McGuigan can be found at www.billymcguigan.com.

Prior to the concert, Cattlemen’s and Cocktails will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at parking spots that will be blocked off in front of the Donna Reed Theater.

Hamburgers, grilled by members of the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, chips and pop will be available. Outdoor seating will be available.

The event is being presented by WESCO Industries and The Bake Shop.