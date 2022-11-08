McHenry House seeks musicians

This year’s holiday open house at the McHenry House in Denison will take place on three weekends; from 1 to 4 p.m. on November 26 and 27, December 3 and 4, and December 10 and 11.

To add to the holiday atmosphere, the Crawford County Historical Society (CCHS) is looking for musicians to perform during the open house.

“We’re looking for individuals or groups of any sort,” said CCHS President Kathi Gustafson.

That includes amateurs, professionals, and students as musicians and/or singers.

The house won’t easily accommodate large groups – but just about anything else is fair game, she said.

“If you play the flute or the spoons or whatever — we’re looking for anyone who would have any interest,” she said.

“Anything you’d like to share with the public would be great.”

The length of the performance is also up to the performer.

Gustafson noted that the house has a working pump organ that could be used by a musician who knows how to play it.

“If we could have one group per day or one group over the weekend, that would be amazing,” she said.

Unless large numbers of musicians sign up, the music will likely be performed only on the first floor of the house.

A group of two or three – playing a guitar, an accordion and possibly a harmonica – has staked out the February 27 open house date and plans to perform for 30 to 45 minutes.

All other dates are available, she said.

She noted that the McHenry House had large crowds of visitors during last year’s Winter Snowcial.

“You wouldn’t want to be shy about performing in front of a group because there were a lot of people in the house that particular weekend,” Gustafson said.

This year’s Winter Snowcial will be on December 3.

Admission is free to the open house, which will feature decorated Christmas trees in every room on every floor.

The McHenry House is located at 1428 First Avenue North in Denison.