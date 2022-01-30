Meet and greet for Denison police chief candidates on Monday

Special council meeting on Monday

Denison City Council

Special Meeting

12:25 p.m. Monday, January 31

Boulders Conference Center

Call meeting to order

Roll call: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Possible closed session 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge are being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session.

Return to open session.

Return to open session.

Return to open session.

Return to open session.

Possible motion on hiring of a Police Chief

Adjournment