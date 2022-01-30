Meet and greet for Denison police chief candidates on Monday

The City of Denison is getting closer to the conclusion of a search for a new police chief.
An assessment center process has been set for Monday, January 31, for the candidates, and a meet and greet session has been scheduled for 3-3:45 p.m. on Monday at Boulders Conference Center.
Denison City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford said that depending on the results of the process, an agenda item for hiring the new police chief could be acted upon at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
The city has also advertised for a city clerk, and that job posting closed last Friday.
Crawford said three qualified candidates applied for the position but one individual withdrew to wait for the opening of the city manager’s position.
The city clerk search task force interviewed the remaining two candidates on Thursday night, and depending on those interviews, an update may be on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The search for a police chief started shortly after the city council’s November 2 meeting at which Dan Schaffer announced that he would be resigning effective December 1 to move to his home town of Lake City, where his retirement home is also located. Schaffer accepted the job of that community’s chief of police.
Cayler Consulting, owned and operated by Jeff Cayler, of Carroll, was hired to help in the recruitment and selection process. Cayler Consulting is the same firm the City of Denison used in 2016 when Schaffer was selected as the police chief.
The search for a city clerk began after Lisa Koch accepted the city administrator’s position for the City of Woodbine. The Woodbine City Council selected Koch at its December 15 meeting. Koch’s duties with Woodbine will begin on February 15.
The City of Denison is using the services of Elizabeth Hansen with Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, of Ankeny, in the search for a city manager. Crawford announced some time ago that he would be retiring as city manager this July.
Koch has been with the City of Denison since July 2010, and Crawford started his duties as city manager in July 2012. He had previously been the city engineer as the principal engineer and vice president of Sundquist Engineering in Denison and sold his shares in that company when he became Denison’s city manager/city engineer.