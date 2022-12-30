Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 3

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan and Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

Pledge of Allegiance

5 p.m. public hearing on adoption of amended and restated urban revitalization plan for Denison Urban Revitalization Area for City of Denison, pursuant to Chapter 404 of Code of Iowa

Motion to approve agenda

Motion to approve consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes for 12/20/2022 regular council meeting and 12/20/2022 planning session, approve bills as presented, approve cash and activity report, approve liquor licenses for Antojitos el Chero, Primetimes and Book’Em Dano’s

Citizen input (5-minute limit)

Department director reports

Engineering update: resolution approving drainage easement agreements between City of Denison and T. Edwin Weiss Family Trust for Safe Routes to Schools Trail project; resolution approving final plans for Safe Routes to Schools Trail – Project No. TAP-U-1920(630)—8I-24

Motion to approve proposal with J & M Displays for July 3 fireworks show in amount of $20,500

Motion to approve purchase agreement for Homes for Iowa in amount of $90,000

Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to refuse hauling contract

Resolution approving second addendum to Boulder Event Center lease agreement

Resolution approving offer to buy real estate, accepting court officer deed from estate of Scott Burgess, and authorizing city clerk to issue payment

Resolution to set date for public hearing on proposal to enter into general obligation loan agreements and borrow money in a principal amount not to exceed $1.6 million

Discussion on funding for Burgess Land purchase

Discussion and possible motion on approving amended procurement policy

Discussion on budget workshop dates

Ordinance amending and restating urban revitalization plan for Denison Urban Revitalization Area for City of Denison

Mayor report

City manager report

Possible motion to enter closed session per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session