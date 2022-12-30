Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 3
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan and Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Pledge of Allegiance
5 p.m. public hearing on adoption of amended and restated urban revitalization plan for Denison Urban Revitalization Area for City of Denison, pursuant to Chapter 404 of Code of Iowa
Motion to approve agenda
Motion to approve consent agenda: approve and waive reading of minutes for 12/20/2022 regular council meeting and 12/20/2022 planning session, approve bills as presented, approve cash and activity report, approve liquor licenses for Antojitos el Chero, Primetimes and Book’Em Dano’s
Citizen input (5-minute limit)
Department director reports
Engineering update: resolution approving drainage easement agreements between City of Denison and T. Edwin Weiss Family Trust for Safe Routes to Schools Trail project; resolution approving final plans for Safe Routes to Schools Trail – Project No. TAP-U-1920(630)—8I-24
Motion to approve proposal with J & M Displays for July 3 fireworks show in amount of $20,500
Motion to approve purchase agreement for Homes for Iowa in amount of $90,000
Resolution approving Amendment No. 1 to refuse hauling contract
Resolution approving second addendum to Boulder Event Center lease agreement
Resolution approving offer to buy real estate, accepting court officer deed from estate of Scott Burgess, and authorizing city clerk to issue payment
Resolution to set date for public hearing on proposal to enter into general obligation loan agreements and borrow money in a principal amount not to exceed $1.6 million
Discussion on funding for Burgess Land purchase
Discussion and possible motion on approving amended procurement policy
Discussion on budget workshop dates
Ordinance amending and restating urban revitalization plan for Denison Urban Revitalization Area for City of Denison
Mayor report
City manager report
Possible motion to enter closed session per IA Code 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session
Action after closed session