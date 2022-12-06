Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 6
City Hall Council Chambers
Agenda
Motion to approve consent agenda: approve and waive the reading of the minutes for the 11/09/2022 special council meeting and 11/15/2022 second regular council meeting; approve the bills as presented; approve cash and activity report; approve tax abatement for 1003 4th Avenue South
Citizen input – limit 5 minutes
Fox Strand Check Presentation
EcoSOAR presentation
Department reports
Discussion and possible motion on the Airport FAA funding
Engineering update: resolution accepting the work for the 2022 Street Improvements-South 11th Street from 2nd Avenue South to Broadway; motion to approving the TAP funding agreement between IDOT and the City of Denison; Airport CIP update
Discussion on the St. Rose of Lima Church no parking during limited hours
Discussion on limiting hours for the aquatic center parking lot
Motion to approve the 2023 health insurance renewal
Motion to approve quote from GWorks HR Hub in the amount of $10,900
Motion to approve the proposal for the Homes for Iowa 1110 3rd Avenue North basement construction
Discussion on city clerk ordinance
Discussion and possible motion to place the portable ice-skating rink on Center Street
Discussion on funding for the Burgess land purchase
Motion to approve the invoice from Racom for the equipment for the flood control vehicle in the amount of $8,599.98
Motion to commit to a 3-year agreement with Eagleview, Pictometry International Corp, in the amount of $10,000 annually, starting in January 2024
Resolution approving an investment policy for the City of Denison
Resolution approving the transfer of funds-LOST to various accounts
Resolution approving the transfer of funds-RUT to Debt Service
Resolution approving the transfer of funds-TIF to Debt Service
Ordinance amending Section 136.03-Snow Removal — motion to adopt the 3rd reading
Mayor report
City manager report