Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 6

City Hall Council Chambers

Agenda

Motion to approve consent agenda: approve and waive the reading of the minutes for the 11/09/2022 special council meeting and 11/15/2022 second regular council meeting; approve the bills as presented; approve cash and activity report; approve tax abatement for 1003 4th Avenue South

Citizen input – limit 5 minutes

Fox Strand Check Presentation

EcoSOAR presentation

Department reports

Discussion and possible motion on the Airport FAA funding

Engineering update: resolution accepting the work for the 2022 Street Improvements-South 11th Street from 2nd Avenue South to Broadway; motion to approving the TAP funding agreement between IDOT and the City of Denison; Airport CIP update

Discussion on the St. Rose of Lima Church no parking during limited hours

Discussion on limiting hours for the aquatic center parking lot

Motion to approve the 2023 health insurance renewal

Motion to approve quote from GWorks HR Hub in the amount of $10,900

Motion to approve the proposal for the Homes for Iowa 1110 3rd Avenue North basement construction

Discussion on city clerk ordinance

Discussion and possible motion to place the portable ice-skating rink on Center Street

Discussion on funding for the Burgess land purchase

Motion to approve the invoice from Racom for the equipment for the flood control vehicle in the amount of $8,599.98

Motion to commit to a 3-year agreement with Eagleview, Pictometry International Corp, in the amount of $10,000 annually, starting in January 2024

Resolution approving an investment policy for the City of Denison

Resolution approving the transfer of funds-LOST to various accounts

Resolution approving the transfer of funds-RUT to Debt Service

Resolution approving the transfer of funds-TIF to Debt Service

Ordinance amending Section 136.03-Snow Removal — motion to adopt the 3rd reading

Mayor report