Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 20
City Hall Council Chambers
Consent agenda: minutes, bills, budget report, bank reconciliation, approve payment No. 6 for Bedrock Gravel Inc in the amount of $98,101.64 for the Denison Airport Crosswind Runway Grading/Drainage Project, approve liquor licenses for Wise Monkey Quilting, La Estrella, Denison Pronto, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, Hy-Vee Food Store
Citizen input, 5-minute limit
Motion to appoint Shani Bonner to Airport Commission to replace Rachel Desy, term expiring 08/2026
Discussion continuing a fuel surcharge for Carroll Refuse
Discussion and possible motion on the Senior Center inspection and suggest structural engineering on-site review and include other city buildings for future projects
Discussion and possible motion on the potential reduction in rent for Boulders as recommended by the Boulders Commission
Discussion on funding for the Burgess land purchase
Motion to use the new logo and color scheme package
Motion to approve the proposal for the Homes for Iowa, 1110 3rd Avenue North basement construction
Motion to approve the proposal for the Boulders awning repair work
Discussion and possible motion to accept the Western Iowa Tech Community College donated house as recommended by the housing committee
Motion to approve the proposal from Racom for the equipment for the police department 2023 Ford F-150 in the amount of $10,755.96
Motion to approve the mileage reimbursement policy
Resolution expressing intent to enter into general obligation essential corporate purpose loan agreement and general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement and approving preliminary official statement
Resolution adopting the Fiscal Year 2024 5-year capital improvement program
Resolution approving an investment policy for the City of Denison
Resolution providing for notice of hearing on proposed amendment to the revitalization plan for the Denison Urban Revitalization Area
Ordinance amending Chapter 68 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Denison by amending provision pertaining to parking regulations
Ordinance amending sections 18.01, 21.06, and 21.08-City Clerk
Mayor report
City manager report
Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate
Action after closed session
Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate
Action after closed session
Adjournment
City Council Planning Session
Immediately following regular council meeting
New business: fee schedule increase, utility repair and road replacement requirements, city hall safety remodel
Old business: Wellness Center update, ARPA funds
Adjourn