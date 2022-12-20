 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Dec. 20

City Hall Council Chambers

Consent agenda: minutes, bills, budget report, bank reconciliation, approve payment No. 6 for Bedrock Gravel Inc in the amount of $98,101.64 for the Denison Airport Crosswind Runway Grading/Drainage Project, approve liquor licenses for Wise Monkey Quilting, La Estrella, Denison Pronto, Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, Hy-Vee Food Store

Citizen input, 5-minute limit

Motion to appoint Shani Bonner to Airport Commission to replace Rachel Desy, term expiring 08/2026

Discussion continuing a fuel surcharge for Carroll Refuse

Discussion and possible motion on the Senior Center inspection and suggest structural engineering on-site review and include other city buildings for future projects

Discussion and possible motion on the potential reduction in rent for Boulders as recommended by the Boulders Commission

Discussion on funding for the Burgess land purchase

Motion to use the new logo and color scheme package

Motion to approve the proposal for the Homes for Iowa, 1110 3rd Avenue North basement construction

Motion to approve the proposal for the Boulders awning repair work

Discussion and possible motion to accept the Western Iowa Tech Community College donated house as recommended by the housing committee

Motion to approve the proposal from Racom for the equipment for the police department 2023 Ford F-150 in the amount of $10,755.96

Motion to approve the mileage reimbursement policy

Resolution expressing intent to enter into general obligation essential corporate purpose loan agreement and general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement and approving preliminary official statement

Resolution adopting the Fiscal Year 2024 5-year capital improvement program

Resolution approving an investment policy for the City of Denison

Resolution providing for notice of hearing on proposed amendment to the revitalization plan for the Denison Urban Revitalization Area

Ordinance amending Chapter 68 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Denison by amending provision pertaining to parking regulations

Ordinance amending sections 18.01, 21.06, and 21.08-City Clerk

Mayor report

City manager report

Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate

Action after closed session

Possible motion to enter closed session per IA code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate

Action after closed session

Adjournment

City Council Planning Session

Immediately following regular council meeting

New business: fee schedule increase, utility repair and road replacement requirements, city hall safety remodel

Old business: Wellness Center update, ARPA funds

Adjourn

Police Beat

Police Beat

Arrests and charges

December 8, 7:13 p.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 30, of Denison, was arrested for possessing contraband in the Crawford County Jail and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 9, 1:01 p.m.: Kevin Aaron Fernando Baqueiro Moo, 23, of Schleswig, was charged with unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The bus was picking up students on South 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 8, 4:39 p.m.: Officers Ten Eyck and Winey with the Denison Police Department were advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 30. Billy Humberto Garcia-Aguilar, 22, of Denison, was driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when the deer crossed the road and was struck. The pickup received $5,000 damage to the front end. The pickup could be driven away from the scene.

December 8, 9:10 p.m.: A single-vehicle accident was reported by the Iowa State Patrol. The accident occurred on South Vail Road one-half mile south of Highway 30.

December 9, 2:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. No damage could be observed on the vehicle. The driver was transported to his home in Schleswig.

December 9, 9:30 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place in the parking lot of the Family Table restaurant. A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT was legally parked in the lot. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear door and left the scene. No transfer paint was observed on the Grand Prix and there were no surveillance cameras to record the incident.

December 9, 6:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were paged.

Fires

December 11, 11:13 a.m.: The Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a structure fire on M Avenue, Denison.

December 9: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Ar-We-Va Community School about a handgun that was brought to school.

Other calls

December 8, 6 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a civil issue. He told the reporting party that the parties would need to come to an agreement or could each seek out the advice of an attorney.

December 10, 9:37 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an abandoned vehicle incident. An unplated white Ford Taurus had been in a field driveway (right of way of the road) at L Avenue and 210th Street for two days. A check on the vehicle identification number revealed an expired registration from Nebraska. Waderich Towing towed the abandoned vehicle on Sunday.

December 9, 10:23 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported on an incident in which a jail inmate fell. He requested assistance from the Denison Police Department as all deputies and the sheriff were busy with other calls. After he returned from a prisoner transfer to Ida County, Lt. Kluender went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to relieve the police officer from guarding the inmate and returned the inmate to the jail after the inmate was released from the hospital emergency room.

December 10, 10:49 a.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported that a male had collapsed.

December 10, 11:11 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about hunters shooting from a vehicle at the railroad bridge near Highway 30, Vail. He checked the area; no one was around.

December 10, 6:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi on the side of the road, possibly high centered, at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison.

December 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a box on a pallet in the middle of Highway 30 at Arion.

December 10, 9:55 p.m. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at the Boyer Valley School gym in Dow City. Subjects were gone upon the arrival of the deputy.

December 10, 11:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a horse on the road at K Avenue and Highway 39, Denison. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the horse.

December 11, 6:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a broken pallet box on Highway 30 by the former county home east of Arion.

Ambulance calls

December 8, 11:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 3rd Avenue in Manilla.

December 10, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 5th Avenue in Manilla.

December 11, 6:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded to a medical call at an address on Elm Street in Schleswig.

December 11, 8:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call at an address on M47, Manilla.

