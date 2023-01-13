Denison School Board

5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 16

District Conference Room

Denison High School

Consent Items – approval of agenda, board minutes, bills between sessions and payables, financial reports

Personnel report: resignations and appointments

Superintendent’s report

High school student/staff presentation on monarch academy project

Review and approval of the design development submittal for the Broadway Elementary addition and renovation project

Update on Broadway Elementary addition and renovation project sequencing

Presentation on preliminary budget and district financial health information

Administrator updates

Denison Municipal Utilities Board Meeting

4:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 17

DMU Boardroom

West Broadway and 7th Street

Consent Agenda: approval of agenda, approval of December 19 regular minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports acceptance for filing

West Receiving Substation Power Transformer Project: public hearing, approve resolution adopting plans and specifications and form of contract, approve resolution awarding contract

Budget Public Hearing: set date for public hearing on fiscal year 2023-2024 budget

2023 Employee Benefits and Salary Resolution: adopt resolution for 2023 employee wages

Consider Staff Recommendation to Participate in the Eagleview Flyover: consider participating with City of Denison and Crawford County in GIS mapping services

Remembering Christmas Committee: consider funding request

2022 Year In Review: general manager to present year-in-review presentation

Any Old or New Business