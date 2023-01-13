Denison School Board
5:30 p.m., Mon., Jan. 16
District Conference Room
Denison High School
Consent Items – approval of agenda, board minutes, bills between sessions and payables, financial reports
Personnel report: resignations and appointments
Superintendent’s report
High school student/staff presentation on monarch academy project
Review and approval of the design development submittal for the Broadway Elementary addition and renovation project
Update on Broadway Elementary addition and renovation project sequencing
Presentation on preliminary budget and district financial health information
Administrator updates
Denison Municipal Utilities Board Meeting
4:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 17
DMU Boardroom
West Broadway and 7th Street
Consent Agenda: approval of agenda, approval of December 19 regular minutes, approval of monthly bills, monthly finance reports acceptance for filing
West Receiving Substation Power Transformer Project: public hearing, approve resolution adopting plans and specifications and form of contract, approve resolution awarding contract
Budget Public Hearing: set date for public hearing on fiscal year 2023-2024 budget
2023 Employee Benefits and Salary Resolution: adopt resolution for 2023 employee wages
Consider Staff Recommendation to Participate in the Eagleview Flyover: consider participating with City of Denison and Crawford County in GIS mapping services
Remembering Christmas Committee: consider funding request
2022 Year In Review: general manager to present year-in-review presentation
Any Old or New Business
Adjournment