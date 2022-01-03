Denison City Council

5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 4

City Hall Council Chambers

Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller

Mayor: Pam Soseman

Consent agenda: approve minutes and bills; approve liquor licenses for Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, Prime Times and Dollar General; approve wage increase for James Krajicek from $1,973,01 to $2,192.23 biweekly as a certified officer; approve periodic cost estimate No. 5, final, for Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project

5 p.m. public hearing on proposal to enter into a general obligation essential corporate purposes loan agreement

5 p.m. public hearing on proposal to enter into a general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement

5 p.m. public hearing on vacating property at the old power plant to transfer to Denison Municipal Utilities

Citizen input, 5-minute limit

Department head report

Motion to reappoint Nancy Bradley to DMU Board

Discussion and possible motion to approve agreement with Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services

Motion to approve resolution expressing intent to enter into general obligation essential corporate purposes loan agreement and general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement and approving preliminary official statement

Resolution to execute and deliver quit claim deed to DMU for old power plant

Motion to approve resolution setting public hearing for budget amendment for fiscal year2021-2022

Motion to approve resolution establishing policy regarding requests for information

Motion to approve mileage reimbursement policy

Motion to approve amendment to procurement policy

Motion to approve the economic development assistance contract for Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.

Motion to approve purchase of 2019 Ford Edge and trade in the 2010 Chevy Equinox

Motion to approve quote for hiring a consultant for the city manager search

Discussion on amending the ordinances regarding council and mayor pay

Discussion and possible motion on requesting bids for property/casualty/work comp insurance

Discussion on setting a policy on frequency for requesting bids for property/casualty/work comp insurance

Mayor report

City manager report

Denison Airport Commission

12 p.m., Wed., Jan 5

City Hall Council Chambers

Call meeting to order

Approve the minutes for December 1, 2021meeting

Manager’s report

Update on Phase 3, Stage 2 Crosswind Runway project

Motion to approve the payment of bills

Adjournment

Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency Commission

6:30 p.m., Tue., Jan. 11

Crawford County Courthouse

Members: Kyle Schnltz, Jay Ford, Eileen Sailer, Corey Curnyn, Ben Heyne