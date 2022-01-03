Denison City Council
5 p.m., Tue., Jan. 4
City Hall Council Chambers
Members: Corey Curnyn, Jessica Garcia, John Granzen, Dustin Logan, Greg Miller
Mayor: Pam Soseman
Consent agenda: approve minutes and bills; approve liquor licenses for Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, Prime Times and Dollar General; approve wage increase for James Krajicek from $1,973,01 to $2,192.23 biweekly as a certified officer; approve periodic cost estimate No. 5, final, for Krohnke Construction for FEMA river embankment project
5 p.m. public hearing on proposal to enter into a general obligation essential corporate purposes loan agreement
5 p.m. public hearing on proposal to enter into a general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement
5 p.m. public hearing on vacating property at the old power plant to transfer to Denison Municipal Utilities
People are also reading…
Citizen input, 5-minute limit
Department head report
Motion to reappoint Nancy Bradley to DMU Board
Discussion and possible motion to approve agreement with Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services
Motion to approve resolution expressing intent to enter into general obligation essential corporate purposes loan agreement and general obligation general corporate purpose loan agreement and approving preliminary official statement
Resolution to execute and deliver quit claim deed to DMU for old power plant
Motion to approve resolution setting public hearing for budget amendment for fiscal year2021-2022
Motion to approve resolution establishing policy regarding requests for information
Motion to approve mileage reimbursement policy
Motion to approve amendment to procurement policy
Motion to approve the economic development assistance contract for Monogram Food Solutions, LLC.
Motion to approve purchase of 2019 Ford Edge and trade in the 2010 Chevy Equinox
Motion to approve quote for hiring a consultant for the city manager search
Discussion on amending the ordinances regarding council and mayor pay
Discussion and possible motion on requesting bids for property/casualty/work comp insurance
Discussion on setting a policy on frequency for requesting bids for property/casualty/work comp insurance
Mayor report
City manager report
Denison Airport Commission
12 p.m., Wed., Jan 5
City Hall Council Chambers
Call meeting to order
Approve the minutes for December 1, 2021meeting
Manager’s report
Update on Phase 3, Stage 2 Crosswind Runway project
Motion to approve the payment of bills
Adjournment
Crawford County Area Solid Waste Agency Commission
6:30 p.m., Tue., Jan. 11
Crawford County Courthouse
Members: Kyle Schnltz, Jay Ford, Eileen Sailer, Corey Curnyn, Ben Heyne
Agenda: approve minutes of previous meeting; approve agenda; accept wages paid during Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021; financial update; approve budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, including setting fees; recycling education; IDNR correspondence; operator's report