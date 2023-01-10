 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Meetings

  • 0
DBR-Meetings

Region XII Council of Governments Executive Board

12:30 p.m., Thu., Jan. 12

Region XII Office

1009 East Anthony, Carroll

Roll call/call to order/introductions

Election of officers

Minutes of the December 8, 2022 meeting

Disclosures of any conflicts of interest

Vouchers for approval

Old business

New business

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A. Consider accepting FY2022 Audits for RXIICOG, RDC & COGH

Guests: John Morrow et. al.

People are also reading…

B. Consider appointments to the Policy Council

C. Consider Loan Review Committee appointments for Greene County

Member: Tami Larimore, banker (Home State Bank)

County alternate: Ashley Johnson (Home State Bank)

D. Consider management agreement with Region XII Development Corporation

E. Consider amendment to IRP administrative plans

F. Transit report

G. Local report

H. Executive director report

I. Other

Adjourn

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat

Police Beat

December 29, 3:56 p.m.: The Carroll Ambulance and Westside Fire Department were paged for a medical incident at an address in the 200 block of…

Police Beat

January 5, 12:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a vehicle stuck on N Avenue north of Arrowhead Road, Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scutiny on social media, security forces after Brazil riots