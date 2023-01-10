Region XII Council of Governments Executive Board
12:30 p.m., Thu., Jan. 12
Region XII Office
1009 East Anthony, Carroll
Roll call/call to order/introductions
Election of officers
Minutes of the December 8, 2022 meeting
Disclosures of any conflicts of interest
Vouchers for approval
Old business
New business
A. Consider accepting FY2022 Audits for RXIICOG, RDC & COGH
Guests: John Morrow et. al.
B. Consider appointments to the Policy Council
C. Consider Loan Review Committee appointments for Greene County
Member: Tami Larimore, banker (Home State Bank)
County alternate: Ashley Johnson (Home State Bank)
D. Consider management agreement with Region XII Development Corporation
E. Consider amendment to IRP administrative plans
F. Transit report
G. Local report
H. Executive director report
I. Other
Adjourn