Norelius Community Library Board
5:15 p.m., Tue., Mar. 28
Library Conference Room
Agenda: Review of monthly reports, bills, committee reports, Denison Library Friends report, and library director’s report.
Unfinished business: Carnegie Restoration updates and Library Policy review: Meeting Room policy, Materials Selection & Collection Management policy.
New business: Wi-Fi boosters for library building and library tile grout cleaning.
Library board meetings are open to the public with the exception of personnel issues. Contact the library at 712-263-9355 for more information.