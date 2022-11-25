 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crawford County Early Childhood Center Board

Noon, Tue., Nov. 29

Denison School District Meeting Room

Agenda

Approval of minutes

Treasurer’s report

Accounts payable

Director’s report

Public forum

Denison School Board

Noon, Wed., Nov. 30

District Conference Room

Denison High School

Special Meeting

Agenda

Board minutes

Bills

Resolution fixing the date for a hearing on the proposed issuance of approximately $19,900,000 School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Bonds

