Memorial Day services around the county

Following is a partial list of Memorial Day observances in Crawford County on Monday, May 30.

See Friday’s Denison Review for additional listings.

  • Denison
  • 10:30 a.m., Crawford County Courthouse lawn
  • Rain location: Denison High School gym
  • Sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8 of Denison
  • Order of service
  • Welcome: William Smith, American Legion commander
  • Flag raising: Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55
  • National anthem: Denison High School band
  • Pledge of Allegiance: Boy Scout Troop 55
  • Prayer: Vicar Alex Smith, LCMS District West
  • America the Beautiful: Denison High School band
  • General Logan’s Orders: Gaylord Moeller
  • Roll of Honor: Roger Borecky
  • Guest speaker: 9th District State Sen. Jason Schultz
  • Armed Forces Medley: Denison High School band
  • Salute to departed comrades: American Legion and VFW firing squads
  • Taps: Denison High School band
  • Benediction: Vicar Smith
  • After the ceremony, the Denison Kiwanis Club will serve pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs for a free well donation. All proceeds will go to the Brushy Creek Veterans Honor Flights

  • Schleswig
  • 10 a.m., Morgan Cemetery
  • Order of service
  • Advancement of colors: VFW and American Legion cadence, Morgan Wood
  • National anthem: 6-8 band, Abigail Riley, director
  • Address: Maj. (ret.) Nathan Blackford
  • Roll call of the dead: Brandon Wigg with Janet Lafrentz on bells
  • Presentation of the wreath: Richard Fredericks and Robert Andresen
  • Veterans pass in review: Robert Andresen and Peter Teut
  • Poppy People: Parker Gierstorf, Hayden Gronau, Izzi Miller, Logan Stoppel, Weston Stoppel
  • In Flanders Field: Saige Quandt
  • America the Beautiful: middle school band
  • Retirement of colors
  • Kiron
  • 9:30 a.m., Kiron South Park
  • Services by Legion Post 383
  • Speaker: Pastor Mark Kluzek, St. John’s Lutheran Church
  • Refreshments served afterwards
  • Charter Oak
  • 9:30 a.m., community building
  • U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be the guest speaker
  • Dow City
  • 10 a.m. at the cemetery
  • Cpt. John L. Ahart, USN Retired, will be the speaker
