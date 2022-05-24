Memorial Day services around the county

Following is a partial list of Memorial Day observances in Crawford County on Monday, May 30.
See Friday’s Denison Review for additional listings.
- Denison
- 10:30 a.m., Crawford County Courthouse lawn
- Rain location: Denison High School gym
- Sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8 of Denison
- Order of service
- Welcome: William Smith, American Legion commander
- Flag raising: Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55
- National anthem: Denison High School band
- Pledge of Allegiance: Boy Scout Troop 55
- Prayer: Vicar Alex Smith, LCMS District West
- America the Beautiful: Denison High School band
- General Logan’s Orders: Gaylord Moeller
- Roll of Honor: Roger Borecky
- Guest speaker: 9th District State Sen. Jason Schultz
- Armed Forces Medley: Denison High School band
- Salute to departed comrades: American Legion and VFW firing squads
- Taps: Denison High School band
- Benediction: Vicar Smith
- After the ceremony, the Denison Kiwanis Club will serve pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs for a free well donation. All proceeds will go to the Brushy Creek Veterans Honor Flights
People are also reading…
- Schleswig
- 10 a.m., Morgan Cemetery
- Order of service
- Advancement of colors: VFW and American Legion cadence, Morgan Wood
- National anthem: 6-8 band, Abigail Riley, director
- Address: Maj. (ret.) Nathan Blackford
- Roll call of the dead: Brandon Wigg with Janet Lafrentz on bells
- Presentation of the wreath: Richard Fredericks and Robert Andresen
- Veterans pass in review: Robert Andresen and Peter Teut
- Poppy People: Parker Gierstorf, Hayden Gronau, Izzi Miller, Logan Stoppel, Weston Stoppel
- In Flanders Field: Saige Quandt
- America the Beautiful: middle school band
- Retirement of colors
- Kiron
- 9:30 a.m., Kiron South Park
- Services by Legion Post 383
- Speaker: Pastor Mark Kluzek, St. John’s Lutheran Church
- Refreshments served afterwards
- Charter Oak
- 9:30 a.m., community building
- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst will be the guest speaker
- Dow City
- 10 a.m. at the cemetery
- Cpt. John L. Ahart, USN Retired, will be the speaker