Services in Denison
Memorial Day services in Denison will return to the lawn at the Crawford County Courthouse this year.
The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.
The rain location is the Denison High School gym.
Services in Denison are sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8.
After the ceremony, the Denison Kiwanis Club will be serving pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs for a free will donation. Proceeds will be donated to the honor flights for veterans.
Following is the order of service. Note: Only the brass section of the Denison High School Band will be participating.
Welcome by Mark Gray, VFW commander
Flag raising by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55
National anthem performed by Denison High School Band
Pledge of Allegiance led by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55
Prayer by Rev. Mike Fillmore, First United Methodist Church, Denison
America the Beautiful performed by Denison High School Band
General Logan’s Orders read by Kenneth Davis, Denison American Legion
Roll of Honor read by Dick Frank, Sgt. at Arms, Denison American Legion
Memorial Day address by District 18 State Rep. Steve Holt
Armed Forces Medley performed by Denison High School Band
Salute to Departed Comrades by American Legion and VFW firing squad
Taps by Denison High School Band
Services in Schleswig
Memorial Day services in Schleswig will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Morgan Cemetery.
Following is the order of service.
Advancement of colors by VFW and American Legion; Landon Seebeck, cadence
Star Spangled Banner sung by Kamryn Larson
Address by Jaymie Bral, 1st SGT, retired, Iowa Air National Guard
Roll Call of the Dead read by LaWayne Gronau with Rebecca Wigg sounding the bells
Presentation of Wreath by Richard Fredericks and Robert Andresen
Veterans Pass in Review presented by Bonard Christiansen and Peter Teut
Poppy People: Finley Gronau, Haylee Lehman, Aubrie Jo McCollough, Keagan Qundt, Brailey Brockman, Karson Gallagher, Jacob Lundell, Brinley Streck, Addey Schneider, Gavin Schneider
In Flanders Field, read by Camryn Schultz
Salute to the Dead with taps performed by Anna Galvin and Tyson Stoppel
Battle Hymn of the Republican performed by the middle school band
Retirement of the Colors