Services in Denison

Memorial Day services in Denison will return to the lawn at the Crawford County Courthouse this year.

The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The rain location is the Denison High School gym.

Services in Denison are sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8.

After the ceremony, the Denison Kiwanis Club will be serving pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs for a free will donation. Proceeds will be donated to the honor flights for veterans.

Following is the order of service. Note: Only the brass section of the Denison High School Band will be participating.

 Welcome by Mark Gray, VFW commander

 Flag raising by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55

 National anthem performed by Denison High School Band

 Pledge of Allegiance led by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55

 Prayer by Rev. Mike Fillmore, First United Methodist Church, Denison