Memorial Day services
Memorial Day services

Memorial Day

Services in Denison

Memorial Day services in Denison will return to the lawn at the Crawford County Courthouse this year.

The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The rain location is the Denison High School gym.

Services in Denison are sponsored by Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8.

After the ceremony, the Denison Kiwanis Club will be serving pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs for a free will donation. Proceeds will be donated to the honor flights for veterans.

Following is the order of service. Note: Only the brass section of the Denison High School Band will be participating.

 Welcome by Mark Gray, VFW commander

 Flag raising by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55

 National anthem performed by Denison High School Band

 Pledge of Allegiance led by Cub Scout Pack 49 and Boy Scout Troop 55

 Prayer by Rev. Mike Fillmore, First United Methodist Church, Denison

 America the Beautiful performed by Denison High School Band

 General Logan’s Orders read by Kenneth Davis, Denison American Legion

 Roll of Honor read by Dick Frank, Sgt. at Arms, Denison American Legion

 Memorial Day address by District 18 State Rep. Steve Holt

 Armed Forces Medley performed by Denison High School Band

 Salute to Departed Comrades by American Legion and VFW firing squad

 Taps by Denison High School Band

Services in Schleswig

Memorial Day services in Schleswig will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Morgan Cemetery.

Following is the order of service.

 Advancement of colors by VFW and American Legion; Landon Seebeck, cadence

 Star Spangled Banner sung by Kamryn Larson

 Address by Jaymie Bral, 1st SGT, retired, Iowa Air National Guard

 Roll Call of the Dead read by LaWayne Gronau with Rebecca Wigg sounding the bells

 Presentation of Wreath by Richard Fredericks and Robert Andresen

 Veterans Pass in Review presented by Bonard Christiansen and Peter Teut

 Poppy People: Finley Gronau, Haylee Lehman, Aubrie Jo McCollough, Keagan Qundt, Brailey Brockman, Karson Gallagher, Jacob Lundell, Brinley Streck, Addey Schneider, Gavin Schneider

 In Flanders Field, read by Camryn Schultz

 Salute to the Dead with taps performed by Anna Galvin and Tyson Stoppel

 Battle Hymn of the Republican performed by the middle school band

 Retirement of the Colors

Poppy Program supports veterans

From the local American Legion and Auxiliary

In November 1918, Moina Belle Michael, “The Poppy Lady” from Georgia, distributed poppies to businessmen and asked them to wear the poppy as a tribute to those who died in battle. During the early 1920s, at its national conventions, The American Legion and its Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower and mandated that contributions received from the distribution of poppies be used for the sole purpose of aiding veterans and their families. It was the beginning of the Poppy Program.

Through the years, the Poppy Program has grown to meet the needs of America’s veterans of wars. Distribution of the poppy continues to assist hospitalized and disabled veterans in need of rehabilitation and financial assistance. It still remains a symbol honoring those whose lives were sacrificed for America’s freedom during the wars.

Continued support of the Poppy Program improves the lives of the veterans who make the poppies. Although the earnings are minimal, the veteran poppy-maker realizes a sense of worth as a wage earner. A mental satisfaction of financial independence is developed. The veteran poppy-maker’s therapeutic and rehabilitative healing process is also improved through the physical use of the body.

Thousands of veterans and their families benefit from proceeds of poppy distribution. The financial assistance provided helps to defray housing, clothing, education, medical, transportation and many other daily expenses.

Poppy distribution days are conducted twice annually, during the Memorial Day celebration in May and during the Veterans Day celebration in November. During these times, Auxiliary members across America distribute poppies and at the same time educate the public as to its meaning. Knowledge is shared through the media, in schools and youth organizations and in the community at large. Every available opportunity is taken to make the public aware of the meaning of the bright red poppy.

VFW Auxiliary members believe that during the trying time of war and through acts of terrorism, it has become more apparent that individuals should show their gratitude and thank the men and women in uniform, including those who have paid the ultimate price so that we can remain living in a free country under God, and that there is no better way to say “Thank you” than to wear a poppy as a reminder that we will “always remember.”

VFW Auxiliary members thank individuals for their continued efforts in promoting the Poppy program and for remembering.

