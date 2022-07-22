Meyers is new Yellow Smoke Park ranger

Conservation to receive benefits of law enforcement experience

Eric Meyers, the new ranger at Yellow Smoke Park, was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and spent 18 years in law enforcement.

“I grew up on the edge of the Florida Everglades, and I’ve always had a passion for the outdoors,” he said.

“Early on, I took a path to traditional law enforcement.”

He worked a variety of positions – from patrol officer to detective – in Florida.

“I’ve never lived outside the state,” Meyers said. “A couple years back, I decided not to give up on what I really wanted to do, which was, in essence, police the woods, water, and wildlife, and help preserve what we have for the future generations.”

He put feelers out for available jobs – but Iowa wasn’t on his list until he and his family took a vacation.

“We traveled in a pickup truck from Florida to Montana, all the way to Glacier National Park, and saw a lot of different things I had never seen before,” he said.

His traveling companions were his wife, Kristine, and children Kelli (13), Waylon (9), and Preston (5).

“We passed through Iowa on the way up and back, and we all were very surprised at what we saw,” he said.

The open spaces and wildlife in Iowa were unexpected.

He added Iowa to his search area – and found the Yellow Smoke Park job through the MyCountyParks.com website.

“For some reason, Yellow Smoke just really stuck out,” Meyers said. “I thought, if it’s meant to be it will happen. If not, that’s not where we’re going to end up.”

He was offered the job, and the family first visited the park in June.

Florida temperatures followed them on the way.

“As we were traveling north – we drove – the temperature was spiking the whole time,” he said. “It was over 100 when we were here. I was like – what is happening? It’s supposed to be going down.”

The warm Iowa summer temperatures didn’t deter him – and he returned to Iowa to start his new job as the Yellow Smoke Park ranger two weeks ago.

The job is his first in conservation, but not his first time working in a park setting.

“Through my career path, I’ve worked in national forests, state parks, city and county parks, all of which have camping, hiking, water sports, and all sorts of things. To find a place like this that encompasses it all was just, for us, a dream come true.”

He and his family have taken up residence at the park.

“We’re still very green,” Meyers said.

“Part of the joy is getting out, traveling, and seeing what’s going around. You never know what you’ll find around the corner – even on gravel roads. It’s just a whole new world for us to discover.”

Yellow Smoke Park is everything he had hoped it would be.

“Especially with bringing a family … I can go to work and they’re with Mom; they went to the beach today and had a good day,” he said. “We’ve been out at our different management areas already, fishing and just getting out and doing what I was very hopeful we could do.”

Meyers said he hasn’t encountered any surprises at the park – but he has been surprised by the level of trust members of the local community have in one another.

“In Florida, you cannot find anybody in business that will take a check anymore because people take advantage of it,” he said.

“It’s so common here. I think the checks we collect here at the park speak a lot to the trust around here. It’s a big breath of fresh air, all around.”

Meyers said his family has been welcomed by everyone they have met.

“Everyone has been super sweet,” he said.

He and his family looks forward to their first winter here - and seeing snow fall.

“We’ve never experienced anything like that,” Meyers said. “We’ve always had to drive or go on a vacation to find snow, and it’s usually already on the ground.”