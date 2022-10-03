 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Hugeback

DBR Funeral Notices

Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Hugeback, 50, of Wall Lake, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake with burial at the Wall Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wall Lake with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

He died Sunday, October 2, in Missouri.

Survivors include his wife, Tracy Hugeback, of Wall Lake; five children, Samantha Harrington, Garrett Hugeback, Cauy Hugeback, Bentley Hugeback, and Quinlee Hugeback, all of Wall Lake; three grandchildren; his mother, Nancy Hugeback, of Wall Lake; and siblings, Rose Smith, of Osage, Ann Dunn, of Spencer, Ron Hugeback, of Solon, Don Hugeback, of Alaska, and Marcy Kaiser, Sara Richardson, Ruth Hugeback, and Verna Ellison, all of Littleton, Colorado.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

