Mild winters reduce Secondary Road costs

Less road materials needed but fuel prices loom

Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman told the County Board of Supervisors on March 8 that the Secondary Road Department will be sitting on a large surplus of granular surfacing material for county roads this year.

His order for road materials is 45,000 tons lower for this year than he ordered last year.

Assman said that in a normal year, he purchases 110,000 to 120,000 tons of granular surfacing material; last year he bought 135,000 tons because the two years prior had more severe weather.

Last year was mild, so 45,000 to 50,000 tons ended up in county stockpiles.

For 2022, the county has ordered 65,000 tons of material, at $6.64/ton, from Stratford Gravel from pits between Lake View and Sac City; another 25,000 tons, at $8.25/ton, will come from Hallett Materials from a pit near Anthon.

The material from Stratford is 90% gravel and 10% limestone; the material from Hallett is 100% gravel.

“I’m just trying to figure out where I’m going to put all of that – because the roads just don’t need it,” Assman said.

He doesn’t want the county to end up with too little on hand because Mother Nature is hard to predict; the weather in April and May could still take a turn for the worse, he said.

Because of the mild winter, the county will also be sitting on a lot of calcium and salt going into this spring; Assman expects to purchase less of those materials, as well.

“That’s going to save us quite a bit of money,” he said.

At the meeting, the supervisors approved a purchase of 50,000 tons of material at $7.03/ton from Stratford for delivery in 2023; Stratford offered a deal to put up the material this year and let the county pay for it after July 1, 2023.

The 2022 materials from Stratford were also produced ahead.

Assman said he plans to order 25,000 tons from Hallett for 2023, as well.

“If we don’t need 75,000 tons of material next year, I’d be shocked,” he said.

A mild winter has other effects that are less-easily quantified, Assman said.

“If you have a bad winter when you’re out pushing snow all winter long, it’s hard on the equipment,” he said. “You don’t see it right away; you might see it six to nine months later.”

The county has been blading gravel roads instead of pushing snow, which results in less wear and tear on the equipment.

Department employees have put in virtually no overtime over the winter, he said.

Assman said rising fuel prices are a looming problem that will affect the secondary road department in a variety of ways.

“Our trucking costs are going to be out of this world this year because we have a floating scale based on fuel prices,” Assman said. “The trucker can’t expect to haul for the same rate at $2 diesel versus $4.50 diesel – so you have to treat them fairly.”

He said the county could be forced to use county crews and equipment to haul gravel if it gets bad enough; the result would be less work accomplished on activities such as grading and ditch cleaning.

“The good news here is we’re going to save a boatload on purchasing,” Assman said. “If you’re hauling 75,000 tons versus 135,000 tons, you don’t have to buy it and you don’t have to haul it.”

He said increased costs may eat up any savings, however.

Contractors for road/bridge projects will likely add a surcharge for fuel and for petroleum products used in road materials, Assman said.

Increased fuel costs will impact Secondary Road’s expense side, as well as the department’s revenue that comes through road use taxes, he pointed out.