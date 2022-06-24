Mini golf renovation volunteer says nothing done with complaints about conditions

Jennifer Smith, who spearheaded a volunteer fundraising and labor project in 2019 and 2020 to renovate the mini golf course at the Denison Aquatic Center, said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that little had been done to address the complaints she had brought up at the council’s June 7 meeting.

She said she had gone to the aquatic center at 5 p.m. on Monday.

“I’m not a professional, but my opinion is that nothing had been done out there except somebody maybe moved (dirt) off the blue turf on the holes.”

She said it looked a little better but could still tell that it had not been done as it should.

She listed other problems she saw.

- The retention pond is still dirty; it hadn’t been pumped out and cleaned.

- The river was not on; it was still dirty with chipped paint in the river channel.

- The fountain in the middle was still not painted, with the existing paint chipped up and broken.

- The spout fountain is still not working because it was broken.

- Weeds are all along the east fence line and are growing around the new concrete seating/picnic area; these are the primary locations for weeds, Smith said, but weeds are also growing in other places at the course.

- Plastic clubs donated by a company for toddlers to use are broken; Smith didn’t know if all of them are broken but several are broken.

Smith added that at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, the person working at the golf course shut it down; it is posted to close at 7 p.m. She said she talked to the two people at the aquatic center desk who said it was supposed to close at 7 p.m.

She continued that the prices on the concession sign outside can’t be read.

She was told the fountain gives a shock when touched. Smith said it does because she picked up the pump to clear debris from it so it would work and she got a little shock, although not enough to hurt anybody

City Manager Bradley Hanson responded to the comment that the river had not been flowing all summer. He said he could assure that when he was at the course the river was working because it was flowing.

Hanson told the Denison Review that he visited with Brian Kempfert, director of parks and recreation, about a week and a half ago and they walked the course. During their conversation, the river was flowing.

He continued that the river was dirty and the channel had not been painted as it had not been flowing for a while. He clarified he meant not flowing for a while as over the winter season.

Hanson also said cleaning the river channel is something that will be worked on.

“We are arranging this, possibly starting on Monday,” Hanson told the Denison Review.

He added that the work on Monday will be pending the weather, as the city will be power washing and then attempting to paint the channel for the river.