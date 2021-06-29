Missing child found safe at home; hundreds turn out for search

Six-year-old Mackenzie Godden of Denison was found at her home Saturday afternoon following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, hundreds of volunteers, first responders and firefighters from all around the county.
Mitch Mortvedt, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) assistant director, said DCI agents were headed back to the girl’s home at about 4 p.m. Saturday when the girl’s mother reported she had found her daughter.
Godden was found in a space under her bed.
Mortvedt said DCI will conduct interviews and canvass the area in a continued investigation of the manner in which the girl went missing for 20 to 21 hours.
He said he could not comment on any other concerns the investigation might pursue.
In a call to the Crawford County Communications Center, Godden was reported missing from 129 Oak Ridge Drive in Denison at 8:53 p.m. Friday
A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that a K9 deployment took place at the same time at that location.
DCI was contacted early Saturday morning concerning the case, according to Mortvedt.
Between 15 and 18 DCI agents traveled to Denison to help coordinate the search and initiate an investigation of why the girl was missing, he said.
Local residents became aware that Godden was missing through social media posts and a text message from the Denison Community School District on Friday evening.
Denison Police Chief Dan Schaffer issued a press release after searches were conducted on Friday night.
“Mackenzie was not located during the search late into the night,” he reported.
Schaffer announced that the search would continue after daylight on Saturday morning; he asked members of the public to assemble at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 10 a.m.
He noted that Crawford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Greg Miller would be the public information officer for the search.
Hundreds of people participated in the search on Saturday.
Crawford County EMA announced at just after 11 a.m. Saturday that enough people, horses and ATVs were taking part in the search and more volunteers were not needed.
At just after 4 p.m., EMA announced that Godden had been located.