Missing child found safe at home; hundreds turn out for search

Six-year-old Mackenzie Godden of Denison was found at her home Saturday afternoon following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, hundreds of volunteers, first responders and firefighters from all around the county.

Mitch Mortvedt, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) assistant director, said DCI agents were headed back to the girl’s home at about 4 p.m. Saturday when the girl’s mother reported she had found her daughter.

Godden was found in a space under her bed.

Mortvedt said DCI will conduct interviews and canvass the area in a continued investigation of the manner in which the girl went missing for 20 to 21 hours.

He said he could not comment on any other concerns the investigation might pursue.

In a call to the Crawford County Communications Center, Godden was reported missing from 129 Oak Ridge Drive in Denison at 8:53 p.m. Friday

A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that a K9 deployment took place at the same time at that location.

DCI was contacted early Saturday morning concerning the case, according to Mortvedt.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}