top story spotlight

Missouri ram claims Iowa State Fair Big Ram Crown

  • 0
DBR Livestock Winners

 The 6-year-old Suffolk ram shown by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Missouri, tipped the scales at 456 ½ pounds to claim First Place in the Big Ram Competition, judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

Second place was won by the 6-year old Suffolk ram shown by Abby Willson of Shell Rock. Her entry weighed in at 428 pounds.

Complete results follow:

1) 456.5 lbs. – Fisher Farms, Mercer, MO

2) 428.0 lbs. – Abby Willson, Shell Rock

3) 413.0 lbs. – Mona Baker, Corydon

4) 295.0 lbs. – Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

5) 282.0 lbs. – Ben Heckart, Danville

6) 218.0 lbs. – Thiesen Columbias, Alden

