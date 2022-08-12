Missouri ram claims Iowa State Fair Big Ram Crown

The 6-year-old Suffolk ram shown by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Missouri, tipped the scales at 456 ½ pounds to claim First Place in the Big Ram Competition, judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Second place was won by the 6-year old Suffolk ram shown by Abby Willson of Shell Rock. Her entry weighed in at 428 pounds.
Complete results follow:
1) 456.5 lbs. – Fisher Farms, Mercer, MO
2) 428.0 lbs. – Abby Willson, Shell Rock
3) 413.0 lbs. – Mona Baker, Corydon
4) 295.0 lbs. – Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
5) 282.0 lbs. – Ben Heckart, Danville
6) 218.0 lbs. – Thiesen Columbias, Alden