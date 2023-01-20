Mobile man fatally injured in accident in Carroll County

James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, died on Wednesday after his vehicle crossed the centerline of Highway 141 and collided with a semi near the intersection with 330th Street at Coon Rapids in Carroll County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Stovall was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Highway 141 and was approaching the intersection with 330th Street. Derek Pittenger, 34, of Owens Cross, Alabama, was driving a 2023 International semi east past the same intersection when Stovall’s vehicle went left of center on the highway. Stovall’s vehicle collided with the semi in the eastbound lane and then struck the cable barriers on the north shoulder where it came to rest. The semi, owned by Schuster Co., of LeMars, came to rest in the south ditch.