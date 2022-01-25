Monarchs shine at IHSSA District Large Group

The Denison High School (DHS) Large Group Speech team had a great day at the IHSSA District Large Group contest that took place at DHS on Saturday, according to Laurel Olsen, DHS language arts instructor.

“For the first time ever, every group earned a rating of “1”, or excellent. This means that the entire team will perform at Spencer in two weeks at State Contest.”

The names of the groups and their members are listed below.

The Tell-Tale Heart-Choral Reading: Estela Lupian, Isabel Jepsen, Janet Castillo, Jared Haberberger, Karla Sanchez, Sean Ewoldt, Shelby Kastner, Taya Adams, Tiernan Jensen

West Side Story-Musical Theatre: Azeilay Cervantes, Celeste Gomez, Juan Morales, Lesley Chavez, Maite Arreola, Nallely Rivera, Sofia Guzman

Gunderson Improv: Adonay Arellano, Adrian Velazquez Nieto, Olivia Gunderson, Wyatt Randeris

Galaxy News Radio: Brody Scheuring, Chloe Koch, Ethan Olsen, Sean Ewoldt, Taya Adams, Yizmeray Angulo

Little Women-Musical Theatre: Ali Gorman, Autumn Nemitz, Jared Haberberger, Shelby Kastner, Violet Christensen

Dominguez Improv: Brody Schneider, Derek Scheuring, Isabel Gutierrez, Jessie Dominguez, Marlin Garcia

The Tattoo -Group Mime: Emma Schurke, Esteban Castellanos, Gracie Schurke, Jinessa Lewis, Liz Christensen

Bucket of Moon Ensemble: Amanda Zarazua, Antonio Rodriguez

The Substitute-Group Mime: Christell Salazar, Diana Garcia, Jazmin Ramos, Kierra Shull, Violet Christensen

More Than Meets the Eye-Short Film: Adalis Boeck, Adonay Arellano, Amanda Zarazua, Ana Rios, Analys Martinez, Antonio Rodriguez, Esteban Castellanos, Genesis Rodriguez, Hanry Santamaria, Jose Santamaria, Kimberly Ramirez, Leo Moreno

The Day the Internet Died-Readers Theatre: Angela Cruz, Autumn Helkenn, Brody Scheuring, Cindy Lopez, Danny Saldana, Emily Espinoza, Jazmin Ramos, Liz Christensen, Marlin Garcia, Mindy Thongvanh, Tammy Thongvanh, Tiernan Jensen

Clue-One Act Play: Christell Salazar, Elizabeth Cary, Emily Espinoza, Hailee Shull, Jessie Dominguez, Jose Santamaria, Jp Montano, Juan Morales, Kierra Shull, Lesley Chavez

Short Shorts Ensemble: Ali Gorman, Chloe Koch, Kelly Arriaza

May the Best Fan Win Ensemble: Christian Schmadeke, Cindy Lopez, Sofia Guzman, Wyatt Randeris