Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation will award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families in the Denison community.
Local 501©3 organizations within 100 miles of the Monogram plant at 710 Highway 59 South in Denison are invited to complete an application by visiting the Monogram website, https://monogramfoods.com/what-we-value/community-outreach/.
Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram Foods has production facilities. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.
The deadline for applications is May 31, by 5 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of the status of the application via email by Friday, September 8.
The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Fund was established in 2010. It is the 501©3 charitable fund of Monogram Foods and is administered by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis (CFGM). It is funded by Monogram Foods owners, team members, and vendors. To date more than $16 million has been donated to the fund.