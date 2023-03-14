Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation will award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families in the Denison community.

Local 501©3 organizations within 100 miles of the Monogram plant at 710 Highway 59 South in Denison are invited to complete an application by visiting the Monogram website, https://monogramfoods.com/what-we-value/community-outreach/.

Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram Foods has production facilities. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The deadline for applications is May 31, by 5 p.m. Central Time. Applicants will be notified of the status of the application via email by Friday, September 8.