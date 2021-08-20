Monogram Quality Foods plans $13.9M investment, creation of 125 jobs

City resolution supports company’s application for state tax credits
A $13.9 million capital investment and the creation of 125 jobs that would pay a base wage of $18.51 an hour.
That’s what members of the Denison City Council heard when they were asked to approve a resolution of application and support for a project at Monogram Quality Foods in Denison on Tuesday.
The resolution is for an application for tax credits through the Iowa Department of Economic Authority (IDEA).
The IDEA Board met this morning and will have likely voted on the application by the time today’s Denison Review hits the streets. For an update, go to www.dbrnews.com.
Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, spoke about the resolution on behalf of the company. Eric Kohler, general manager of Monogram Quality Foods, was also at Tuesday’s meeting to answer any questions.
Blakley said that Monogram Prepared Meats, the parent company of the local plant, Monogram Quality Foods, is looking at a significant expansion at the plant in Denison and added that most of the $13.9 million capital investment would be in machinery and equipment.
He said that the capital cost is not going to be a lot as far as property tax revenue gains for the community but continued what the investment will mean is an additional product line, equating to increase product being shipped from the plant and most important for the area, the projected 125 jobs that would be created.
He explained that because the application is going through the IEDA High Quality Jobs Program, Monogram would have to meet a base wage of $18.51 an hour.
“But we know things are creeping higher every day. I’ve seen some information through this process that it could actually inch higher as we get closer to hiring time,” said Blakley.
He added that Monogram is going to use the Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training (260E) program.
The program assists businesses creating new positions with new employee training. It is administered by the 15 community colleges in the state. In this region, it will be administered by Western Iowa Tech Community College.
“Tax credits are going to do the heavy lifting through the state so we are not approaching the City of Denison for any specialized incentives. It’s really a win-win,” said Blakley.
A requirement for the state board meeting today is the support from the local community via the resolution signed by the mayor.
“The company could do about a half million dollars of real property improvement,” Blakley continued later. “That would be a small win on the property tax side, but we would have to show that you are willing to offer your standard abatement, which you would offer to anyone coming in and making property improvements in the city.”
Language for the city’s property tax exemption schedule is included in the resolution that Mayor Pam Soseman signed.
Monogram Quality Foods had been called Quality Food Processors up until an acquisition by Monogram Foods was completed on June 1. As Monogram Quality Foods, the plant continues its production of bacon as a co-packer for other companies and continues a long association with the Monogram Foods plant in Harlan, which produces precooked bacon.
Plans for increasing capacity at the Denison plant had been mentioned in articles in the Denison Bulletin and Review prior to the acquisition by Monogram Foods and were reaffirmed in a June 28 interview with Monogram Executive Chairman and CEO Karl Schledwitz.
Kohler told the council members on Tuesday, “We’ve shown our growth in what we did as a single plant entity, and now with the resources that Monogram brings us in what we’re wanting to do, it’s going to be a big thing for the company, and hopefully the city and the local economics.”
He said the capital improvement would be mostly internal work but that looking into the future there is some talk about expansion of the building.
“You can only put so much inside,” Kohler commented. “But it requires people. That’s what we’re trying to do is attract and get people to come here and work for us.”
He explained the internal expansion that was being discussed on Tuesday for the IDEA resolution is about more lines and efficiency.
“Jobs are created but at the same time we know availability is limited too, so automation, but mostly it is capacity driven, mostly it’s how to make more - smoke house, packaging, those kinds of things,” Kohler said.
Blakley emphasized the need for more housing in light of the number of new jobs being added at Monogram Quality Foods.
“We know how tight the labor market it is, so where are those going to come from and how can we assist this process by making sure we at least have homes if we are going to import people to fill these positions,” Blakley said.
“The pay is good compared to other regions around the country. Our cost of living is great. But if we don’t have a place for them to move into, these will not be net job gains. They will be coming from other employers, unfortunately, in our community and around the region. That’s just how it would be. We don’t want to see that. Eric (Kohler) doesn’t want to see that,” Blakley continued.
“We want to see this benefit the community, so we’ve got to find ways to add more housing units. I know it’s something we’re all focused on, but when those opportunities come to the table, it’s my opinion we need to be aggressive in supporting those or it won’t be a net gain.”
Councilman Greg Miller pointed out it needs to benefit the entire county.
“It will be up to some of the neighboring towns in the county, an opportunity to add housing as well. We talk to those folks about the challenges,” Blakley commented.
Miller added that some communities in the county are trying to find places for new housing additions.