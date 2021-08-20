Monogram Quality Foods plans $13.9M investment, creation of 125 jobs

He explained the internal expansion that was being discussed on Tuesday for the IDEA resolution is about more lines and efficiency.

“Jobs are created but at the same time we know availability is limited too, so automation, but mostly it is capacity driven, mostly it’s how to make more - smoke house, packaging, those kinds of things,” Kohler said.

Blakley emphasized the need for more housing in light of the number of new jobs being added at Monogram Quality Foods.

“We know how tight the labor market it is, so where are those going to come from and how can we assist this process by making sure we at least have homes if we are going to import people to fill these positions,” Blakley said.

“The pay is good compared to other regions around the country. Our cost of living is great. But if we don’t have a place for them to move into, these will not be net job gains. They will be coming from other employers, unfortunately, in our community and around the region. That’s just how it would be. We don’t want to see that. Eric (Kohler) doesn’t want to see that,” Blakley continued.