More holiday events this weekend

Holiday events continue around Crawford County this weekend.

“Jingle Bells,” Dow City’s “Hometown Christmas” celebration, will take place all day on Saturday.

From 9 to 10 a.m., children’s shopping will take place at the Community Building.

A craft and vendor show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Building.

The Dow City Fire Hall will be the location of kids’ games and cookie decorating from 1 to 3 p.m.

Nativity scenes will be displayed at Community of Christ Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

A cookie walk starts at 3 p.m. and soup and sandwiches will be available from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Building, where Santa will make an appearance from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The Dow City Maintenance Building will be the location of a live nativity from 6 to 7 p.m.

A lighted Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church will play host to a Christmas cantata beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Mrs. Claus will join Santa in Denison on Saturday, December 10, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kids will get to have one-on-one time with Santa at the Santa House between United Bank of Iowa and Cobalt Credit Union in uptown Denison during their visit.

Jolly Jackpot continues in Denison this weekend.

Through December 23, shoppers get one free Jolly Jackpot entry for every $20 spent at a participating business.

Each entry is for a chance to win a share of $1,600 in gift cards to the participating businesses.

Businesses participating in the Jolly Jackpot are: At Home Design, Anytime Fitness, Broadway Dental, Don’s Jewelry, The Donna Reed Foundation, Hy-Vee, ID Apparel, Patty’s Stitches, Steren Electronics Solutions/Radio Shack, The Bake Shop, Touch of Class Salon and Spa, Wise Monkey Quilting, Good Samaritan Thrift Shop, Reynold’s Clothing, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Gifts, and Wireless World.

Jolly Jackpot drawings take place on Friday each week during the holiday season

“Baby it’s Cold Outside,” the open house event of the McHenry House in Denison, continues on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The house will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.; lighted trees will be on display on every floor in every room.

Local musicians will perform live music.

Bow sales will support activities of the Crawford County Historical Society.

Dunlap’s life-size wax nativity display is open to visitors from noon to 8 p.m. every day through January 8; the display is located at 509 South 3rd Street in Dunlap.

Holiday tour of Homes takes place in Denison on Sunday.

Tour five beautiful homes in Denison from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

Go to the Norelius Community Library to purchase tickets ($20) and get a detailed brochure of participating houses.

Cookies, sponsored by Neppl Real Estate, will be provided from The Bake Shop and Café.