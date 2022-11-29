 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More open house hours this weekend at the McHenry House

The historic McHenry House in Denison will continue its Christmas open house, themed “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The McHenry House is located at 1428 1st Avenue North in Denison.

Each room on every floor of the house features decorated trees and other decorations. Bows will be on sale to help support the McHenry House, and donation jars are located throughout the house.

Music will continue during the open house, according to the following schedule.

December 3, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 1-4 p.m.: Jean Ang (pump organ)

December 10, 1 p.m.: Marlene Hight (pump organ)

Following are the individuals and organizations that decorated the McHenry House this year.

First Floor

Entry between doors: Mark Whitmer

Stairway railing, foyer: Mark Whitmer

West parlor: Karen Sorenson, Marci Kollasch

Dining room: Darla VanderWeil, Madelyn Pedersen

First floor bedroom: Rita Eggers

Kitchen: The Cottage

Bathroom: Lori Wehle, Tracy Mendlik, Brooke Nordquist

Pantry: Phyllis Hanson

Second Floor

Master bedroom: Neu-Fit Gym

Office: Joanne Sachau

West bedroom, hallway: Mendenhall family

Third Floor

Military corner: Cub Scouts – Calista Earl

Medical corner: Marilyn Velasquez

Sewing/Scouts corner: Annie Schrum

School corner: Gilda and Viviani Hernandez, Maria, Isabel and Isadora Gutierrez

Basement

Country store/barber chair: L.M. Shaw #353 Questers

Country kitchen: Lucy Altamiramo

The long road back to work

The long road back to work

Brianne Schillerberg went back to work on Tuesday, November 15, as a nurse at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) family practice clinic.

Tridemic arrives

The word of the season is “tridemic,” according to Heather Rasmussen, chief quality & ancillary services officer at Crawford County Memori…

The Grinch that Gives

The Grinch that Gives

The Denison chapter of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County are…

