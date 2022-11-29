More open house hours this weekend at the McHenry House

The historic McHenry House in Denison will continue its Christmas open house, themed “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The McHenry House is located at 1428 1st Avenue North in Denison.
Each room on every floor of the house features decorated trees and other decorations. Bows will be on sale to help support the McHenry House, and donation jars are located throughout the house.
Music will continue during the open house, according to the following schedule.
December 3, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members
December 4, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members
December 4, 1-4 p.m.: Jean Ang (pump organ)
December 10, 1 p.m.: Marlene Hight (pump organ)
Following are the individuals and organizations that decorated the McHenry House this year.
First Floor
Entry between doors: Mark Whitmer
Stairway railing, foyer: Mark Whitmer
West parlor: Karen Sorenson, Marci Kollasch
Dining room: Darla VanderWeil, Madelyn Pedersen
First floor bedroom: Rita Eggers
Kitchen: The Cottage
Bathroom: Lori Wehle, Tracy Mendlik, Brooke Nordquist
Pantry: Phyllis Hanson
Second Floor
Master bedroom: Neu-Fit Gym
Office: Joanne Sachau
West bedroom, hallway: Mendenhall family
Third Floor
Military corner: Cub Scouts – Calista Earl
Medical corner: Marilyn Velasquez
Sewing/Scouts corner: Annie Schrum
School corner: Gilda and Viviani Hernandez, Maria, Isabel and Isadora Gutierrez
Basement
Country store/barber chair: L.M. Shaw #353 Questers
Country kitchen: Lucy Altamiramo