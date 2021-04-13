More vaccine than arms to put it in

“If you take them out, we would be at about 35%, so we’re not even close to the 70 percent goal,” Muck said. “We need about 5,300 more people to take the vaccine.”

According to Muck, the UK variant is the most common version of the coronavirus in the United States at present.

“It’s really affecting younger people,” she said. “A lot of that is because they’re not vaccinated.”

“The other thing we need to keep in mind is in Iowa we’ve seen hospitalizations go back up over the last three weeks and they remain elevated,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.

“We had about 220 people hospitalized in Iowa over the weekend for the coronavirus. If you take a look at our 14-county region, the number of people hospitalized (for coronavirus) has doubled in the last three weeks.”

“It’s definitely starting to hit our region a little hard right now,” Muck said.

The CCMH positive case rate for the month through April 9 was 12.9%, but was down somewhat to 11% on Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

