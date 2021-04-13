More vaccine than arms to put it in

Individuals who have had trouble scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination – or might be waiting so vulnerable populations can receive the vaccine – may have more luck this week.
Several local vaccine providers reported an abundance of COVID-19 vaccine doses at their facilities on Monday.
Representatives of Hy-Vee Pharmacy (Pfizer vaccine) and Thrifty White Pharmacy (Moderna vaccine) told the Bulletin and Review that, as of Monday afternoon, they had more vaccine doses than arms to put them in.
Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) reported a slowdown in individuals scheduling vaccination appointments.
“In the very beginning we had people calling and our waiting list was long,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck. “Now it’s to the point where we’re calling patients to see if they want to come in and get it done. We have plenty of spots open.”
CCMH has the Moderna vaccine.
“If we want to get to herd immunity and move on with our lives, we need 70 percent of our community members to take the vaccine,” Muck said.
At present, only about 25% of county residents have been vaccinated, she said.
That number includes all individuals under the age of 18; most of those individuals are not approved to receive a vaccine at present, she noted.
“If you take them out, we would be at about 35%, so we’re not even close to the 70 percent goal,” Muck said. “We need about 5,300 more people to take the vaccine.”
According to Muck, the UK variant is the most common version of the coronavirus in the United States at present.
“It’s really affecting younger people,” she said. “A lot of that is because they’re not vaccinated.”
“The other thing we need to keep in mind is in Iowa we’ve seen hospitalizations go back up over the last three weeks and they remain elevated,” said Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development.
“We had about 220 people hospitalized in Iowa over the weekend for the coronavirus. If you take a look at our 14-county region, the number of people hospitalized (for coronavirus) has doubled in the last three weeks.”
“It’s definitely starting to hit our region a little hard right now,” Muck said.
The CCMH positive case rate for the month through April 9 was 12.9%, but was down somewhat to 11% on Monday, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The CCMH two-week positivity rate was 11.6% this week, up from 8% in the previous two-week period.
Muck said no one had experienced anything more than the expected side effects after receiving a coronavirus vaccine at CCMH.
Luensmann said members of the public should not wait for one vaccine or another.
“If people are thinking of waiting, I would encourage them not to,” he said. “There is no guarantee that they will be able to get any of the other vaccines.”
He said the vaccine clinic at CCMH is very efficient.
“People will not have to spend much time here; about 20 minutes – five minutes to get the vaccine – about 15 to make sure there is no immediate adverse reaction – and then you’re on your way,” Luensmann said.
“We would love to have a waiting list,” Muck said. “Everyone eligible should come in and get vaccinated.”
Muck encouraged individuals in Crawford County to call any local provider to make an appointment to get a vaccine.
Call 712-265-2700 to schedule an appointment at CCMH.
To schedule a vaccination at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
Visit thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine to schedule a vaccination at Thrifty White Pharmacy.
Denison Family Health Center - 712-263-3033.
St. Anthony Clinic – Denison - 712-263-6116.
St. Anthony Clinic – Westside - 712-663-4371.
Walmart Pharmacy, https://www.walmart.com/store/1732-denison-ia.
Crawford County Public Health - 712-263-3303.
The state’s website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, also provides links and information to make the process of finding available vaccine appointments as easy as possible for Iowans.
The 211 Call Center is available to assist Iowans age 65 and older who need assistance scheduling an appointment and don’t have access to the technology to do so.