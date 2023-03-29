The following Harrison County residents were among the Morningside University student who graduated in December 2022.
Justin Ambrose, Dunlap, graduated cum laude, Bachelor of Science, biology
Chloe Killpack, Logan, Master of Arts in Teaching
Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, 22, of Denison, was arrested on March 25 and charged with theft in the first degree from taking money from her employe…
Arrests and Charges
Members of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County visited A Country Rose, on Highway 30 in Denison, last Wednesday for a rib…
An Iowa chiropractor who was allowed to keep his license despite findings of sexual impropriety with patients is again facing charges from sta…
Daury Leal Rodriguez, 47, of Denison was arrested on March 25 and charged with second degree arson, interference with official acts, criminal …