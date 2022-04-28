Motorcycle/semi accident Thursday morning in Denison proves fatal

The Denison Police Department has issued a press release regarding an accident on Thursday morning that resulted in a fatality.

At about 8:57 a.m., the police department responded to Highway 30 and Main Street for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a semi.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Chance Niles, age 37, of Denison, was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was pronounced deceased.

The press release says excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

No citations had been issued at the time, and the accident remains under investigation by the Denison Police Department.