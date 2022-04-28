 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Motorcycle/semi accident Thursday morning in Denison proves fatal

  • Updated
  • 0
police beat graphic

The Denison Police Department has issued a press release regarding an accident on Thursday morning that resulted in a fatality.

At about 8:57 a.m., the police department responded to Highway 30 and Main Street for a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a semi.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Chance Niles, age 37, of Denison,  was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was pronounced deceased.

The press release says excessive speed may have contributed to the crash.

No citations had been issued at the time, and the accident remains under investigation by the Denison Police Department.

Agencies that responded to the accident are the Denison Police Department, Denison Volunteer Fire Department, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Memorial Hospital EMS personnel and the Iowa State Patrol.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fashion and fun at DHS prom

Fashion and fun at DHS prom

Prom is all about fashion and fun - girls putting their hair up and wearing formals and guys in tuxedos for the grand march and dance, and the…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria