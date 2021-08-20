Movie night at Market in the Park

“Remember the Titans” to be shown on Saturday
This Saturday’s Market in the Park at Washington Park will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., instead of during the morning, and will culminate with a showing of the film “Remember the Titans” at 8 p.m. or when it is dark enough.
The movie presentation is a partnership between the Norelius Community Library and Market in the Park.
Jennifer Smith, of the Zupp and Zupp Law Firm, of Denison, said the idea for showing a movie at the park came from her sister, Jessica Zupp, who has always wanted a drive-in theater in Denison.
“I think other people have probably felt the same way over the years,” Smith said.
Smith suggested the idea to Grant Fineran, the main organizer for Market in the Park, who liked the idea.
Smith and Fineran collaborated to bring the movie night to life.
“Since I’m on the library board, I bought it up to the library board because the library has done an outdoor movie on its facility grounds before,” she said.
The other board members liked the idea.
In June, the library board approved up to $450 for a license for Market in the Park to show movies.
Smith applied for the license through her law firm’s name and was reimbursed by the library.
The Zupp and Zupp Law firm purchased a large projection screen; Smith’s husband’s firm, Smith Concrete, of Denison, purchased a projector.
“Our businesses will own them, but we’ll let Market in the Park use them whenever they want,” Smith said.
The projector will use the same sound system that is also used for music at the park.
McKenzie JaLynn Band will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The new Denison High School (DHS) football coach, Kamari Cotton-Moya, and members of the football team, along with Heather Langenfeld and the DHS cheerleaders, will be at the park at 7 p.m.
The film is free to everyone.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks; some snacks will also be for sale at the park.
Fineran would like to have movie nights in September and October, Smith said.
“If we can get some more things going on and some more people enjoying it, and helping out, it’s a win-win for everybody as far as I’m concerned,” she said.
She thinks Washington Park is a good space for events - and might be a good place for something like a splash pad or more basketball courts in the future.
“Maybe the five-year plan,” Smith said.
Smith and Fineran made a joint decision to show Remember the Titans.
“We both liked the idea because we have a new football coach and the football season is just starting and it’s a good fall movie,” Smith said. “It highlights adversity and diversity and those are both values I think we should be promoting. I don’t know if anybody could ever say no to that movie – plus Denzel Washington. Everybody likes Denzel.”