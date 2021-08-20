Movie night at Market in the Park

Smith applied for the license through her law firm’s name and was reimbursed by the library.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Zupp and Zupp Law firm purchased a large projection screen; Smith’s husband’s firm, Smith Concrete, of Denison, purchased a projector.

“Our businesses will own them, but we’ll let Market in the Park use them whenever they want,” Smith said.

The projector will use the same sound system that is also used for music at the park.

McKenzie JaLynn Band will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The new Denison High School (DHS) football coach, Kamari Cotton-Moya, and members of the football team, along with Heather Langenfeld and the DHS cheerleaders, will be at the park at 7 p.m.

The film is free to everyone.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks; some snacks will also be for sale at the park.

Fineran would like to have movie nights in September and October, Smith said.

“If we can get some more things going on and some more people enjoying it, and helping out, it’s a win-win for everybody as far as I’m concerned,” she said.