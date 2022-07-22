Movie night returns: “The Lost City” to play at Washington Park next Saturday

The first movie night of 2022 at Washington Park will take place on Saturday, July 30.

“The Lost City” will start at dark.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Jennifer Smith, who is the primary organizer of the event.

“The Lost City” was released in theaters on March 25 and went on to earn $195 million at the box office on a $68 million budget.

The film is a comedy about a romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who gets caught in a real-world adventure on a remote island.

Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe also have starring roles.

Smith noted that the film is so new that it has not yet been released on DVD or Blu-ray – and won’t be until four days before movie night.

“I’ll be scrambling to retailers to make sure I can get a copy,” she said.

The showing of “The Lost City” is being sponsored by the Norelius Public Library, which was also a sponsor in 2021.

The movie will be part of a whole day of events in conjunction with Market in the Park at Washington Park.

“They’re doing the bike rodeo up at the aquatic center that morning (starting at 9 a.m.) and then they’re giving away the bikes (and helmets) at the park in the afternoon,” Smith said. “We hope people will circle back to the park later that night for the movie. The goal is to have something going on for people all day, so if you’re busy in the morning you can still do something that night. If you’re busy at night, you can still go in the morning.”

She said some last-minute surprises may also be in store.

“It’s just really meant to be an opportunity to get out and have a good time and build those family and friendship bonds,” Smith said.

Vendors are welcome at the event.

“If there’s a group out there that has a big popcorn machine and would want to sell popcorn, that would be nice to provide to attendees,” she said.

“If a (licensed) group would like to come and set up and make food, that would be welcomed. Otherwise, it’s kind of a BYOB/BYOF type of event so people don’t feel pressured to spend money.”

Interested vendors may contact Smith at 712-263-5551 or Grant Fineran, with Market in the Park, at 712-269-6796.

Film licensing fees, which will be covered by the movie night sponsors, run about $465, which is an increase of about $30 from a year ago.

“The licensing (fee) depends on the number of attendees, and if you’re taking admission,” Smith said.

Movie night does not have an admission fee, so the cost of the license is based on the estimate of attendance.

Three more movie night events will take place this season.

“They will be held the last Saturday of each month through October, and it will culminate with the Halloween/Dia de los Muertos event that we did last year,” Smith said.

Sponsors have stepped forward for those three films.

“We didn’t really reach out too much for sponsorships last year, but this year we decided that since everybody kind of liked it, we would give different businesses an opportunity to sponsor,” Smith said.

Broadway Dental will sponsor the August movie, which will be the basketball fantasy Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“In conjunction with that event, Parks & Rec is going to put on a basketball tournament with a free throw contest/three point contest, and things like that,” she said. “Sam Ellis (Denison Parks & Rec programs coordinator) is working out those details.”

Vision Care Clinic and Lambert Chiropractic will co-sponsor the September film, which has not yet been chosen, but will be in 3D.

“They have also agreed to pay for the cost of 3D glasses to pass out, so it will be a little bit higher (cost) on their end,” Smith said.

“Lambert (Chiropractic) and Vision Care Clinic are in a friendly competition for who’s going to put on the best cool thing to go along with it in September. That’s something we encourage because we don’t want to plan every little thing – we want people who are involved with it to make it their own, in a way.”

The last film for the year, for Halloween/Dia de los Muertos, will be “Hocus Pocus,” from 1993.

Jill Popham/The Boutique, Heather Eischeid/Totally You Boutique, Taylor Borkowski/The Cottage and Amy Healy/Wise Monkey Quilting will join to sponsor the Halloween movie.

“We will be inviting businesses to participate in the Halloween/Dia de los Muertos event again this year, just like last year,” Smith said.

The event will include hayrack rides, barrel rides, bounce houses, pumpkin painting and trick or treating.