Movies and more: Donna Reed Film Society to return

“There have been many iterations of the Donna Reed Film Society over the last few decades,” said Robert Lyons, a Donna Reed Foundation Board member. “While cleaning out old files we came across a few of the old programs; each time it would go strong for a few years and then, for various reasons, it would kind of dissipate.”

Lyons said the foundation has a plan to bring a new version of the film society back – and to keep it going.

“We’re involving key players in the community and key volunteers. We have a partner, WESCO, that is invested in seeing this program succeed,” Lyons said. “The Donna Reed Foundation also has some new members and experienced volunteers who are interested in seeing the program come to fruition.”

Lyons said the plan for the new program will be to show a variety of films in the Donna Reed Theater and to incorporate other activities.

“We’ll be showing Donna Reed’s films - some of her lesser-known and some of her well-known movies - because we do have this mission to expand the impact of her legacy and make people aware of her film career,” he said.

Foreign films, along with modern classics such as “Back to the Future” or “Jaws,” will also be on the schedule.