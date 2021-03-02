Movies and more: Donna Reed Film Society to return

“There have been many iterations of the Donna Reed Film Society over the last few decades,” said Robert Lyons, a Donna Reed Foundation Board member. “While cleaning out old files we came across a few of the old programs; each time it would go strong for a few years and then, for various reasons, it would kind of dissipate.”
Lyons said the foundation has a plan to bring a new version of the film society back – and to keep it going.
“We’re involving key players in the community and key volunteers. We have a partner, WESCO, that is invested in seeing this program succeed,” Lyons said. “The Donna Reed Foundation also has some new members and experienced volunteers who are interested in seeing the program come to fruition.”
Lyons said the plan for the new program will be to show a variety of films in the Donna Reed Theater and to incorporate other activities.
“We’ll be showing Donna Reed’s films - some of her lesser-known and some of her well-known movies - because we do have this mission to expand the impact of her legacy and make people aware of her film career,” he said.
Foreign films, along with modern classics such as “Back to the Future” or “Jaws,” will also be on the schedule.
“We’ll also be having maybe a fun month with black and white horror movies during October,” Lyons said. “We’re hoping to get a wide variety of films together that will attract all different aspects of the community.”
A series of events will be designed to go along with each of the films.
“It may be a special tour of the theater or perhaps there’s an open mic night before the showing, or we do trivia; maybe a bingo sheet for things in the film,” he said.
“There are a lot of things we want to do in addition to showing films.”
The film series will play into the mission of the foundation by promoting the legacy of Donna Reed, and will also use the theater space more by engaging the community in unique events, Lyons said.
The film society may eventually turn into an incubator for aspiring filmmakers, journalists and those with creative interests.
“I think there is definitely an avenue and a place for filmmaking within the film society to celebrate those creative talents we have in west central Iowa and give them that venue to showcase their work,” Lyons said. “Hopefully (they can) go on to bigger and better places down the road, knowing that they found their start here in Denison.”
He noted that WESCO, which has been programming events at the Donna Reed Theater, has a liquor license.
Lyons said the film society will be able to put on events where alcohol is served, which will make it more like art house cinemas in the big cities.
WESCO is an active partner and the foundation will be engaging the organization at every step of the way, he said.
“We will be getting together with our volunteers and the folks who may want to serve on our ad hoc steering committee to put together programming over the next few weeks,” he said.
At present, Lyons can’t offer a firm timeline for when the first films will be shown.
“That will be dependent in part on CDC guidelines, which is what we’re adhering to,” he said.
The timeline will also be dependent on the foundation’s ability to garner needed resources.
“We’re using these next few months to get things organized and get folks engaged with putting together our programming,” Lyons said. “The hope would be that by May or June we are starting to show films, but that will be all dependent on CDC guidelines and the situation locally with regard to COVID vaccination.”
The hoped-for end of the pandemic is a perfect time to bring the film society back, according to Lyons.
“We’re getting into the spring and the summer, folks are going to be looking for things to do, and COVID vaccines are getting out to the people in the community so they’ll feel safer about going out,” he said.
Individuals interested in getting involved with the Donna Reed Film Society may contact Lyons at robert.don.lyons@gmail.com.
“I’ll be happy to speak with them and get them connected and involved,” he said. “This is going to be a community effort and we need folks from all over.”