Mumm says E911 Board should negotiate for Ridge Road tower

Says E911 should also manage LMR system
Steve Mumm, of Westside, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on July 20 and asked that the Ridge Road radio tower be put on the agenda for the following week.
The supervisors complied and Mumm attended the meeting on July 27 to discuss the issue.
Mumm is a firefighter and a member of the E911 board (Mumm and some individuals refer to the board as the 911 board).
State auditor Rob Sand ruled in June that the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) could not own the Ridge Road tower because it was paid for with E911 funds that can only be used for systems operated by governmental entities.
Sand said ownership of the tower should be transferred to the Crawford County E911 Service Board or to Crawford County as soon as possible.
The following is a condensed and edited account of the July 27 conversation, which lasted nearly an hour.
Mumm began his discussion by telling the supervisors about the CCFFA and how it came to be.
He said the original organization was put together by county fire chiefs to share information and resources.
Pagers and CB radios were used at the time and then the Denison Fire Department let county departments use their radio license, which improved communications.
Mumm said the CCFFA took the Farmland radio tower when it was offered and threw some money at it for new cables and to put antennas on it.
When the tower became unsafe for maintenance, something needed to be done.
Mumm noted the issue concerning E911 funding a radio tower for a non-governmental agency.
“We kind of knew that, kind of not, not knowing that it was going to be an issue because all we’re doing is trying to serve the people of the county,” he said.
“So I guess where we’re at is to figure out how to get out of this dilemma, what I think is just a technical deal with the state auditor coming in.”
He said he had heard complaints about profits from the tower.
“There’s people profiting from this deal but I guess it’s the people of the county, the citizens of the county, are the only ones that are gaining anything out of all this stuff we’ve been doing,” Mumm said. “And I think that’s a black eye on all the firemen, firefighters association, 911 Board. I don’t appreciate it.”
He said there are personality conflicts involved and the newspaper (the Bulletin and Review) likes conflict because it sells newspapers.
Mumm said Duane Zenk deserved a pat on the back for getting the grant that helped build the tower.
Mumm said that eight or 10 years ago, the county communications system was being remodeled and the E911 board and Crawford County Emergency Management each put up $75,000 to acquire a generator to power the courthouse.
“Well, technically, that probably wasn’t right, either, but never heard a complaint about it,” he said. “So I guess what’s good for one is maybe good for the other.”
He said the E911 board thinks they did the right thing purchasing the generator and the right thing for putting the tower up to aid communications by the CCFFA, which benefits the people of the county.
The Bulletin and Review asked later in the meeting if the generator in question is owned by the county.
“Yes,” Mumm replied.
The Bulletin and Review pointed out that the county is a governmental entity, for which E911 funds are to be used.
Mumm said the E911 board should be the ones negotiating with the CCFFA for the Ridge Road tower, “because the money that is in dispute came through our office.”
“I think we’d eliminate politics, personality conflicts, those kinds of things,” he said. “We’re going to do what’s good for the county. It proves it over the years.”
He said the E911 board has representatives from every community in the county and they’ve proven to be fairly upstanding and would make the right decision.
“I just think it makes sense. That’s what our job is,” Mumm said. “Most of us all know what it’s about. I think we ought to be doing it.”
He said the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) system had gone nowhere for two years.
“Give that to us, also. We can handle it. We can answer to you guys,” he said. “Sometimes, on some of these things – I don’t want to say that we’re going to do things that are technically illegal - but we get things done.
“Getting this tower up for the firefighters association would have been a deal if we wouldn’t have gotten this grant and wouldn’t had this money in the 911 account for just such a thing, we’d be out washing cars and selling pancakes to make it pay because it would be about a $300,000 project. We just get it done,” Mumm said. “Maybe some people disagree on some of these little, technical things.”
He said the E911 money was used for exactly what it should be for.
“It maybe got put in the wrong hands; maybe the firefighters association technically isn’t the right people to have it, but it got done,” he said. “I guess where we’re at is we feel like we’re getting kicked in the teeth on moving forward on things.”
He said his opinion is that the Board of Supervisors should not listen to the Denison Newspaper; he said the Bulletin and Review said they shouldn’t listen to Zenk.
(The Bulletin and Review said the supervisors shouldn’t trust Zenk and listed several incidents in which he ignored their directives or provided dubious information to get his way.)
“I think he’s been all-in for the county. I think he’s getting a black eye on this. I think it’s wrong,” Mumm said.
“I think, maybe to technically get out of this, we as the 911 board should acquire the property from the firefighters association,” he said. “But, when we do that, my opinion is that we would lease back … that tower to the firefighters association for them to lease (tower space to businesses or the county.)”
He said all the money generated by the tower goes back into the fire service and emergency medical services.
“Let them make some money,” Mumm said. “I don’t remember, in my 40 to 50 years of being around this stuff, having to go to the supervisors and ask for money. The firefighters association generates their own, and does the job.”
The supervisors and members of the public joined the discussion at this point.
Read more in the Friday Denison Review.