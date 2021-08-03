Mumm says E911 Board should negotiate for Ridge Road tower

“I just think it makes sense. That’s what our job is,” Mumm said. “Most of us all know what it’s about. I think we ought to be doing it.”

He said the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) system had gone nowhere for two years.

“Give that to us, also. We can handle it. We can answer to you guys,” he said. “Sometimes, on some of these things – I don’t want to say that we’re going to do things that are technically illegal - but we get things done.

“Getting this tower up for the firefighters association would have been a deal if we wouldn’t have gotten this grant and wouldn’t had this money in the 911 account for just such a thing, we’d be out washing cars and selling pancakes to make it pay because it would be about a $300,000 project. We just get it done,” Mumm said. “Maybe some people disagree on some of these little, technical things.”

He said the E911 money was used for exactly what it should be for.

“It maybe got put in the wrong hands; maybe the firefighters association technically isn’t the right people to have it, but it got done,” he said. “I guess where we’re at is we feel like we’re getting kicked in the teeth on moving forward on things.”