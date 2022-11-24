 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Music at the McHenry House

  • 0
mchenry

Visitors to the open house at the historic McHenry House in Denison can view the decorations in each room and enjoy performances of music.

 Gordon Wolf

Music will be featured on five afternoons at the McHenry House in Denison beginning this Saturday, as part of the Christmas open house, with one additional music performance on December 10.

Following is the schedule of musical performances.

November 26, 1-4: Nancy Bliesman (pump organ)

November 27, 2: Phyllis Hanson and Marian Bretey (accordion and guitar)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

December 3, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 1-4 p.m.: Jean Ang (pump organ)

December 10, 1 p.m.: Marlene Hight (pump organ)

The historic McHenry House, located at 1428 1st Avenue North in Denison, will host open houses on November 26 and 27, 1-4 p.m., and December 3 and 4, 1-4 p.m.

People are also reading…

Each room on every floor of the house features decorated trees and other decorations. Bows will be on sale to help support causes.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turkeys for TAP

Turkeys for TAP

The staff at Neppl Real Estate and Appraisal Services delivered 40 turkeys to the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) on Thursday morning to help fami…

Preparing for snow removal season

The Denison City Council last Tuesday took action on two documents to implement new rules and guidelines that pertain to snow removal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time