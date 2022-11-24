Music at the McHenry House

Music will be featured on five afternoons at the McHenry House in Denison beginning this Saturday, as part of the Christmas open house, with one additional music performance on December 10.

Following is the schedule of musical performances.

November 26, 1-4: Nancy Bliesman (pump organ)

November 27, 2: Phyllis Hanson and Marian Bretey (accordion and guitar)

December 3, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 2:30 p.m.: Ruben Newell, Denison High School Band members

December 4, 1-4 p.m.: Jean Ang (pump organ)

December 10, 1 p.m.: Marlene Hight (pump organ)

The historic McHenry House, located at 1428 1st Avenue North in Denison, will host open houses on November 26 and 27, 1-4 p.m., and December 3 and 4, 1-4 p.m.