Ernst, Grassley support bill targeting sexual assault in the military

“We have the best fighting force on our globe. And we have tremendous leaders. But there are also failures within the system. And this is what we're hoping we can correct.”

The most recent national defense report said nearly 21,000 U.S. service members were sexually assaulted in 2018.

Ernst had previously resisted supporting Gillibrand’s legislation. Ernst said she always kept an open mind about the bill, and has now decided to support it for myriad reasons: despite assurances from the federal defense department that they would address the issue, incidents of sexual assault in the military have not decreased; a damning, independent report on sexual assault at a U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas; and her ability to help Gillibrand craft the latest version of the bill, which includes measures designed to focus on prevention.

“By the time we have a survivor and a perpetrator we have failed,” Ernst said during the press conference.

Multiple speakers during the press conference said they believe Ernst’s support for the bill will prove critical in finally getting it passed. Ernst said the plan is for the bill to be passed with the federal defense budget.